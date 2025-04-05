NZ vs PAK: Khushdil Shah gets into violent fight with fans after 3rd ODI at Bay Oval (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah got into a violent fight with fans after the third ODI against New Zealand at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, April 5.

Pakistan suffered an ODI series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand with a 43-run defeat in the third and final match of the recently concluded series. With a target 265 in 43 overs, the Men in Green were bundled out for 221 in 40 overs. The overs were reduced due to rain in Mount Maunganui. Babar Azam led the batting with his second fifty of the series, scoring 50 off 58 balls. Abdullah Shafique (33), skipper Mohammad Rizwan (37), and Tayyab Tahir (33) too contributed to Pakistan’s run–chase. However, their efforts went in vain.

For New Zealand, Bean Sears led the bowling attack with figures of 5/34 at an economy rate of 3.80 in 9 overs. Jacob Duffy picked two wickets, Michael Bracewell, Daryll Mitchell and Muhammad Abbas took a scalp each.

Also read: IPL 2025: Suryakumar unhappy with MI coach’s decision to retire out Tilak during clash vs LSG (WATCH)

Khushdil Shah’s violent fight with fans

After Pakistan’s third ODI defeat against New Zealand, things went out of control when Khushdil Shah had a heated argument with an Afghan fan, who was present for the match at the Bay Oval. As per the reports, some fans heavily criticized Pakistan for their disastrous performance in the series, which infuriated Khushdil and started attacking them.

The picture went viral on social media, where Khusdil Shah can be getting into violent mode to attack the fans, while a security official tries to intervene and separate him from the crowd to prevent further escalation.

Additionally, the video surfaced on social media around the incident. In the viral video, a security official can be seen escorting two fans, who were abusing and criticizing Pakistan players, escorted out of the stadium in order to avoid further escalation. A couple of Pakistan cricketers were seen calling back two men to have a conversation, but they were already removed from the stadium by a security guard.

WATCH: Two men escorted out of the Bay Oval

According to the reports, the scenes became even uglier when Khushdil Shah tried to unleash his violent attack on the fans for their criticism towards Pakistan players. The other support staff members of the Pakistan team quickly came in and took Khushdil away before things got worse.

Pakistan Cricket Board issues statement over Khushdil Shah-fans incident

After the incident, which caught the attention of fans and netizens across the cricketing world, the Pakistan Cricket Board released a statement, stating that Afghan spectators used abusive language in Pashto towards the Pakistan players following the match. Khushdil Shah took the matter in his own hands after anti-Pakistan slogans were raised against Pakistan.

“The Pakistan cricket team management has strongly condemned the abusive language directed at national players by foreign spectators. During the match today, foreign spectators hurled inappropriate remarks at cricketers present on the field," the PCB said in a statement.

“When anti-Pakistan slogans emerged, cricketer Khushdil Shah stepped in and urged the spectators to refrain. In response, Afghan spectators escalated the situation by using further inappropriate language in Pashto.

“Following the Pakistani team's complaint, stadium officials intervened and ejected the two disruptive spectators," the statement added.

Also read: IPL 2025: LSG's Digvesh Singh Rathi fined again for his 'notebook' celebration during clash against MI

Latest Videos