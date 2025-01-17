Jio vs Airtel: Check out BEST recharge plans under Rs 500

Confused between Jio and Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500? Compare data, validity, and benefits like OTT subscriptions to find the perfect plan for your needs. Check now!

Reliance Jio and Airtel, India's leading telecom service providers are offering a wide range of recharge plans which looks and sounds similar. These affordable prepaid plans are designed to meet the demands of various clients. We will compare the plans under Rs 500 offered by Jio, which has over 49 crore subscribers, and Airtel, which has over 38 crore users. This will help you choose the best alternative.

These are some recharge plans for Jio customers that cost less than Rs 500 and have a one-month maximum validity.



1. Jio Rs 449 plan: For people who consume a lot of data

For consumers who want high-speed data, this package is ideal. It has 28-day validity, 3GB of data each day, and extra perks include a complimentary membership to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud Calling, which is unlimited across all networks. 2. Jio Rs 448 Plan: Pleasure for Entertainment Lovers

This package is a fantastic choice for anyone looking for a combination of entertainment and data. It has 28-day validity, Data: 56GB total, 2GB each day and additional benefits include Jio Cinema Premium, Jio TV Calling: Unlimited on all networks, and free access to 12 OTT applications, such as Sony Liv, Zee5, and Sun NXT.

3. Jio Rs 399 Plan: Calling and data balance

Select this option if you want free app subscriptions and balanced consumption. It has 28-day validity, get data for 2.5 GB per day, and extra advantages: Jio Cloud Calling, Jio TV, and Jio Cinema are all available for free across all networks. 4. Jio's Rs 399 monthly calendar plan

For consumers who would like have a calendar-month validity.

Validity: One month on the calendar

1.5GB of data each day

Extra advantages: Jio Cloud Calling: Unlimited on all networks, Jio TV, and Jio Cinema subscriptions are free.

These recharge plans, which have a maximum validity of 77 days (2+ months), are available to Airtel customers for less than Rs 500.



1. Airtel Plan Rs 489: Extended Validity

Perfect for consumers that value lengthy validity over a lot of data.

Validity period: 77 days

Total data: 6GB

Other advantages include unlimited free calling across all networks. 2. Airtel Rs 449 Plan: 5G subscribers get a lot of data

Ideal for people who need high internet connections and use a lot of data.

28-day validity

Data: 3GB per day, with 5G use limitless

Extra advantages: 22 OTT app subscriptions with Airtel Stream Play Premium

Unlimited calls across all networks

3. Airtel Rs 429 Plan: Valid for the entire month

A well-rounded package with reliable data and calling advantages.

Validity: One month on the calendar

2.5GB of data per day with unlimited 5G use

Other advantages include unlimited free calling across all networks. 4. The Rs 355 Airtel Plan: Cost-effective

For those looking for shorter validity and modest data, this plan is perfect.

30 days is the validity period.

Total data: 25 GB

Extra Advantages: Free SMS and unlimited free phone calls

jio vs airtel

Which plan you should select? The best options for heavy data users are Jio's and Airtel's Rs 449 tariffs. The Rs 489 package from Airtel is a wonderful deal for individuals who want a long validity period. Meanwhile, Jio Rs 448 is the greatest choice if you want OTT subscriptions. Based on your use, compare these plans to get the most benefits at affordable costs.

