Sports

IPL highlights in pictures: How DC secured 25-run win over CSK?

Image credits: ANI

Delhi Capitals extend unbeaten run

Delhi Capitals continued their winning run as they registered their third successive win of the season with a 25-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Image credits: ANI

Jake Fraser-McGurk dismissed early

DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk dismissed early for a five-ball duck by Khaleel Ahmed, giving early pressure on visitors’ batting.

Image credits: ANI

Abhishek Porel steadied the ship

After early wicket of Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel took charge of DC innings and steadied the visitors’ ship while playing a quick knock of 33 off 20 balls.

Image credits: ANI

Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs’s crucial innings

Sameer Rizvi (20) and Tristan Stubbs (24) chipped in with their vital contributions in the middle order to ensure DC post a respectable total.

Image credits: ANI

KL Rahul’s fine knock

KL Rahul put up a brilliant performance with the bat as he played an innings of 77 off 51 balls to help Delhi Capitals post a total of 183/6.

Image credits: ANI

Khaleel Ahmed led CSK’s bowling attack

Khaleel Ahmed led the CSK’s bowling attack as he registered figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 6.20.

Image credits: ANI

CSK lost 3 wickets inside powerplay in 184 chase

Chasing 184-run target, Chennai Super Kings lost three wickets of Rachin Ravindra (3), Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) and Devon Conway (13) for 41 runs in 5.3 overs.

Image credits: ANI

Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja failed to deliver

Shivam Dube (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) failed to deliver their best as Chennai Super Kings were further reduced to 74/5 in 10.4 overs.

Image credits: ANI

Vijay Shankar’s fighting knock in vain

Vijay Shankar stepped up for CSK when he was needed as played a valiant knock of 69 off 54 balls, but his effort went in vain as the side fell 26 runs short of the target.

Image credits: ANI

MS Dhoni’s less impactful knock

MS Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK were 74/5 and required 110 off 54 balls to win. He scored 30 off 26 balls, but not enough to take the team over the finish line.

Image credits: ANI

Vipraj Nigam starred with the ball

Vipraj Nigam led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 2/27 at an economy rate of 6.80 in four overs.

Image credits: ANI

CSK 2nd defeat on the trot

With a loss against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings suffered 2nd defeat on the trot and the 3rd overall in the ongoing IPL season.

Image credits: ANI

RCB or Delhi Capitals: THIS IPL team is Urvashi Rautela's favourite

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How LSG defeated MI by 12 runs?

Kevin De Bruyne to leave Man City: Career, net worth & KDB's next move

Kohli to Bumrah: 11 players who represented one IPL team