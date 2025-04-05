IPL highlights in pictures: How DC secured 25-run win over CSK?

Sports
Delhi Capitals continued their winning run as they registered their third successive win of the season with a 25-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings.
DC opener Jake Fraser-McGurk dismissed early for a five-ball duck by Khaleel Ahmed, giving early pressure on visitors’ batting.
After early wicket of Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel took charge of DC innings and steadied the visitors’ ship while playing a quick knock of 33 off 20 balls.
Sameer Rizvi (20) and Tristan Stubbs (24) chipped in with their vital contributions in the middle order to ensure DC post a respectable total.
KL Rahul put up a brilliant performance with the bat as he played an innings of 77 off 51 balls to help Delhi Capitals post a total of 183/6.
Khaleel Ahmed led the CSK’s bowling attack as he registered figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 6.20.
Chasing 184-run target, Chennai Super Kings lost three wickets of Rachin Ravindra (3), Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) and Devon Conway (13) for 41 runs in 5.3 overs.
Shivam Dube (18) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) failed to deliver their best as Chennai Super Kings were further reduced to 74/5 in 10.4 overs.
Vijay Shankar stepped up for CSK when he was needed as played a valiant knock of 69 off 54 balls, but his effort went in vain as the side fell 26 runs short of the target.
MS Dhoni walked out to bat when CSK were 74/5 and required 110 off 54 balls to win. He scored 30 off 26 balls, but not enough to take the team over the finish line.
Vipraj Nigam led the bowling attack as he registered figures of 2/27 at an economy rate of 6.80 in four overs.
With a loss against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings suffered 2nd defeat on the trot and the 3rd overall in the ongoing IPL season.
