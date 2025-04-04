user
CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect?

Nothing's sub-brand CMF has teased the upcoming CMF Phone 2, showcasing its camera module and design. The teaser hints at a focus on camera capabilities and a potential launch in India soon.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Nothing, a British tech brand, has teased the upcoming CMF Phone 2, which hints at the design and camera module of the upcoming device. On its official X (previously Twitter), the company's sub-brand CMF posted a brief promotional video that showed off what looks to be the device's back camera module. The subtitle for the teaser, "In search of the perfect shot," hinted at a focus on camera skills.

We could finally see the CMF Phone 2 launch in India after a year-long wait. A dual-camera arrangement positioned vertically above an orange back panel—the brand's distinctive color—was featured in an X post made by CMF. The brand teased what was to come by mentioning that they were "in search of the perfect shot" in the description.

Flipkart has built a landing page for the launch that features a picture like the X post in addition to CMF's teaser. Even though the business did not confirm the smartphone's name, it is quite clear based on the timeframe and rumours from the previous few weeks. Given the new product launch teasers, the business may also introduce a wristwatch, a neckband, and next generation TWS earphones in addition to the CMF Phone 2. Let's now examine our expectations for the upcoming CMF Phone 2.

What to expect from Phone 2?

Like the CMF Phone 1, the Phone 2 is probably going to have a lanyard attachment, a back panel that can be customised with screws, and various accessory attachments. Additionally, a smaller 6.3-inch display than the 6.7-inch one from the previous year is anticipated for the Phone 2. An early leaked image showed off the Phone 2's triple camera arrangement, plastic back cover, and other features. We could learn more about the design now that the CMF has begun to tease the product.

Given that the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 is a mid-range smartphone that costs about Rs. 20,000, the corporation may choose it for performance. We might now have to wait a few more days to find out what's coming. Regarding the debut date, the CMF Phone 2 may go on sale in the upcoming weeks of April.

