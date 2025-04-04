Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options

Read Full Article

Vivo T4 5G will launch in India soon. According to rumours, the phone will include a Snapdragon CPU, a larger battery, and faster charging than the Vivo T3 5G model that came before it. Details about the next smartphone's display, CPU, battery, charging, and camera have been alluded to in a recent rumour. The phone's colour scheme and design have also been revealed. The Vivo T4 5G's price range, RAM, and storage variants have all been hinted to in earlier leaks.

According to 91Mobiles, which cited industry insiders, the Vivo T4 5G would make its debut in India by the end of April. The handset's online Flipkart webpage indicates that it would be sold in the nation through both the Vivo India e-store and the e-commerce website.

It is expected to come in Phantom Grey and Emerald Blaze colour variants. The camera module has gold highlights when the Emerald Blaze option is selected. Additionally, the rumour stated that the phone will feature a "flagship-inspired design."

Vivo T4: Expected features and specifications

The Vivo T4 5G is seen in the leaked photos with a sizable circular back camera module that houses two camera sensors and an LED ring. On the right edge are the power button and volume rocker.

The Vivo T4 5G is said to have a 6.67-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, according to the report. The phone could come with a 7,300mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU. It is anticipated to come with a Funtouch OS 15 skin based on Android 15.

A 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor with OIS capability, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor at the rear, and a 32-megapixel sensor at the front might be included in the Vivo T4 5G's optics. It is anticipated that the phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and an infrared blaster. It will probably weigh 195g and have a thickness of 8.1mm.

Vivo T4: Expected pricing

According to earlier reports, the Vivo T4 5G would cost between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. The phone will probably come with RAM and storage options of 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

