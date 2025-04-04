Apple reportedly developing M6 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Air—Major upgrades coming!

Read Full Article

Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly in the early stages of developing new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models featuring its next-generation chips. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that Apple has begun developing a number of future products, such as an iPad Pro with an M6 processor, a 5G modem that was created by the company, and entry-level iPad and MacBook Air versions with an M5 chip.

According to reports, Apple plans to offer iPad Pro versions with its own 5G modem—likely the C2 modem—in 2027. Compared to the existing cellular iPad Pro versions that use Qualcomm modems, this represents a considerable change. The iPhone 16e, which debuted last month, included the company's first proprietary modem, the C1.

The iPad Pro series from Apple usually undergoes an 18-month cycle of upgrades. The anticipated 2027 debut for the M6-equipped models fits with this trend, since the most recent models were introduced in May 2024 and a refresh with the M5 processor is anticipated in October 2025, according to MacRumors.

Although Gurman did not provide a certain release date, it is generally anticipated that the next entry-level iPad and MacBook Air will be available in 2026. At this point, there haven't been any significant rumours about these gadgets other than the enhanced chips.

Apple's attempts to create its own modern technologies are a reflection of its larger plan to become less dependent on outside vendors and take more command of its hardware ecosystem. Similar developments may be anticipated across its broader product line in the future if the iPad Pro's switch to an Apple-designed modem turns out to be successful.

For the time being, Apple fans will have to wait for more announcements to find out how these changes play out over the next few years. According to rumours, Apple is having trouble with the design of the next generation, although the corporation is also working on a new iteration of its low-cost Apple Watch SE. Gurman claims that instead of using the metal chassis used in earlier versions, the tech giant is considering using a plastic casing for the next Apple Watch SE.

