WhatsApp 2025 update: Selfie stickers, camera effects and more to express yourself better

WhatsApp kicks off 2025 with exciting new features! Discover enhanced camera effects, personalized selfie stickers, easy sticker pack sharing, and quicker reactions.  Learn how these updates make messaging more fun and engaging.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 11:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

In an effort to boost user engagement and app usage time, WhatsApp launched a number of features for its users in the beginning of 2025. New camera effects, selfie stickers, sticker pack sharing, and quicker reply choices are among the most recent additions.

"We are always working on making WhatsApp more fun and easier to use, so we're excited to kick off the new year with new features and design updates to improve your experience," the messaging service wrote in a blog post.
 

article_image2

1. Camera effects

When creating a video or sharing a photo in a conversation, users may now select from 30 different backdrops, filters, and effects thanks to the newest camera effects. Users may alter the images using this option to create more unique and imaginative pictures, which improves the messaging experience overall.

2. Sharing sticker pack

Do you have a favorite sticker set that your buddy will adore? It's now simpler to suggest and find new sticker possibilities when you can share your favorite sticker packs straight in your chats.
 

article_image3

WhatsApp Logo

3. Selfie stickers

The selfie stickers feature follows. This tool, which lets users turn their selfies into personalized stickers, was implemented by the internet giant. You may take a selfie and make your sticker by just tapping the Create Sticker icon and choosing the camera option. It should be mentioned that this functionality is now accessible to Android users and will soon be made available to iOS users as well.

article_image4

4. More quick reactions

Finally, users may now rapidly respond by double-tapping a message. Additionally, this upgrade makes it easier to share ideas without typing messages by letting WhatsApp users browse through their most popular comments.

In the meanwhile, WhatsApp and Google are collaborating to combat the significant threat of false information and fake news. Unchecked material, photographs, and videos might be phony and extremely risky to transmit since the messaging service permitted users to send them. This new tool makes it simple to spot phony photos or information and determine where they came from.

