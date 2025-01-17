Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to be 6.4mm thick with premium features? Check LATEST LEAKS

Samsung is set to reveal the Galaxy S25 Slim, its thinnest smartphone yet, at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. Leaked renders showcase the phone's remarkably slim profile, measuring just 6.4mm without the camera bump and featuring a large 6.7 to 6.8-inch display.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 17, 2025, 9:47 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 17, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Samsung is preparing to reveal its top Galaxy S25 series at its much awaited Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. The Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra will be on display during the event, but the fourth, much-anticipated device—the Galaxy S25 Slim—will be the center of attention. The S25 Slim, which is rumored to be Samsung's thinnest smartphone ever, is already creating a lot of attention.

High-resolution 5K renderings of the Galaxy S25 Slim have been leaked, according to Smartprix and OnLeaks, offering an alluring look at the device's appearance. According to reports, the phone's thickness is only 6.4 mm when the camera module is not there and 8.3 mm when it is. This is a noteworthy accomplishment in a market where, excluding camera bumps, the majority of smartphones are between 8 and 10 mm thick.

Interestingly, the S25 Slim's svelte design is said to be enhanced by a roomy 6.7 to 6.8-inch screen that fits neatly into a small 159 x 76 x 6.4mm chassis. The Slim is notably thinner and smaller than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is significantly bigger at 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2 mm. With a metal frame, a glass back, and a triple rear camera arrangement, the S25 Slim retains a premium design aesthetic despite its smaller size.

The Galaxy S25 Slim integrates a bigger battery and cutting-edge internals, balancing design and function, according to the report. It outperforms Samsung's previous record-holder, the Galaxy A8, which had a tiny 3,050mAh battery but was only 4.9mm thick. With ultra-thin bezels, a flat display, and a sleek frame, the S25 Slim is expected to follow the design style of the S25 series. A microphone, a single speaker grille, and a USB-C port might be located on the bottom edge.

The Galaxy S25 Slim is anticipated to be on stores later this year, however it may make its debut during the event. During the debut, Samsung is probably going to give further information, such as availability and price.

