Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo Pad Air, Enco X2 TWS to launch today; Know when, where to watch live event

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    The Oppo Reno 8 series will be available starting today (July 18) at 6 p.m. IST. The Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, Oppo Pad Air, and Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds will be unveiled at the event, which will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel and Oppo's Facebook page.

    Oppo is about to release its newest smartphones, the Oppo Reno 8 series, as well as the Oppo Pad Air and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones. Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be part of the Oppo Reno 8 series. The smartphones will be released as the Oppo Reno 7 series' replacements and will be the brand's mid-range products. With only a few hours till Oppo's major debut, let's look at where and how to watch the event live, as well as what to anticipate from the Oppo Reno 8 series.

    All about Oppo Reno 8 series

    Oppo Reno 8 series has been teased several times by the manufacturer in India. Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro will be equipped with MediaTek processors and a triple rear camera configuration. Oppo's Reno 8 series will also have 80W fast charging for the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. The Oppo Reno 8 series has already been released in China, but the Oppo Reno 8 Pro is the first smartphone to have Qualcomm's newest mid-range CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

    According to reports, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro would be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor combined with MediaTek's HyperEngine 5.0. The Oppo Reno 8 will, on the other hand, be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset.

    All about  Oppo Enco X2 TWS

    Along with the Oppo Reno 8 series, Oppo will release the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earphones. The Oppo Enco X2 will be the smartphone maker's premium TWS earbuds, with Active Noise Cancellation and a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording, allowing users to record and play back audio effectively. The Oppo Enco X2 will have Active Noise Cancellation with 45dB depth and 4000Hz breadth, which the firm claims is "category best."

    All about Oppo Pad Air

    The Oppo Pad Air is the company's first tablet to enter the Indian market. The Oppo Pad Air's India model is still unknown, although the Android-based tablet was released in China earlier this year. In India, the Oppo Pad Air will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and an AI system booster. The Oppo Pad Air will also have TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification and will be powered by Android 12.

    The Oppo Pad Air will also accept a stylus, and customers will be able to purchase an Oppo-designed smart stylus pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

