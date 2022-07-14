Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4 reasons why you should not buy Nothing Phone (1)

    Given the excitement around the phone, many of you must be considering purchasing the Nothing Phone (1). After all, this phone has a distinct appearance and a solid set of specs. However, there are a few reasons why you might reconsider purchasing Nothing's new smartphone.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 14, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    The Nothing Phone (1) was ultimately revealed on July 12, 2022, during a premiere event in London, UK. Carl Pei explained the phone's numerous features, including specifications and cost. Given the excitement around the phone, many of you must be considering purchasing the Nothing Phone (1). After all, this phone has a distinct appearance and a solid set of specs. However, there are a few reasons why you might reconsider purchasing Nothing's new smartphone.

    Boxed and heavy gadget
    While the design is one of its key advantages, there is one drawback that some may experience. The Nothing Phone features a boxy form with flat sides and a significantly wider screen, making it difficult to use with one hand. The gadget is also quite weighty. If you like a sleek and minimalist look for your phone, the Nothing Phone is not for you (1). Other phones in this price range will have a more luxury look without attracting too much attention.

    After sale service 
    One of the most important elements to consider when purchasing a phone is after-sales service. After all, you never know how to safeguard your phones from drops or spills. All you can do is do your hardest to avoid any mistakes with your new phone. However, if you do, if your phone brand's service centres are easily accessible, you'll be able to resolve the problem fairly soon. Nothing currently has the after-sales presence of its rivals.

    No prior phone launch
    Nothing has had one other product on the market prior to the debut of the Nothing Phone (1) earphones. The earphones received great comments, however the design divided many buyers.

    No charger available with the smartphone
    While firms such as Samsung have recently discontinued offering chargers even with mid-range phones, nothing has followed suit from the start. Yes, there is no charger included in the retail packaging. You must purchase it individually. The gadget supports wireless charging, which is unusual for a handset in the Rs 30,000 price category. However, only 15W charging is supported, which means your phone will charge slowly.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
