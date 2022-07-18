Want to change Apple ID password? Here are different ways you can do it

Apple customers can update their Apple ID password at any time. It is also recommended that users update their passwords every few months to maintain their security up to date. Users must have at least eight characters to establish a new password, which must include at least one letter, one capital letter, and one lowercase letter.

Apple ID is the key to every Apple user's access to the company's ecosystem services, such as iCloud, App Store, iMessage, FaceTime, Apple Music, and others. Apple ID is also required when a user logs into a new iPhone or Apple product in order for the services to immediately sync with the user's Apple ID. Because Apple ID is such an essential element of a person's Apple devices and services, it is critical for users to retain a secure password in order to keep their Apple ID safe. There are instances when a user forgets their Apple ID password, and other occasions when they wish to update their password.

Apple customers can update their Apple ID password at any time. It is also recommended that users update their passwords every few months to maintain their security up to date. Users must have at least eight characters to establish a new password, which must include at least one letter, one capital letter, and one lowercase letter. Users are not permitted to re-use a password that they have previously used for an Apple device.

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked ahead of its September launch? Here's what we know

Before we go through how to change your Apple ID password, it's crucial to realise that customers can only update their Apple ID password if they remember it. If you have forgotten your password, you may go to Apple's reset password procedure and reset it using another Apple device, or you can use your phone number or email.

Users may easily follow these instructions on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch:

Go to Settings > Tap your name at the top of the screen > Select Password and Security.

Change Password is the option. Users will be requested to enter their device passcode, followed by a new password and confirmation.

Select Change.

Sign in with the newly established password at the main Settings page, and your Apple ID password has been updated!

Also Read | Google Maps can help you save money on fuel; Here's how

Here's how to change Apple password on other devices