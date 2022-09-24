OnePlus Diwali sale is live: Know best offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10R, other smartphones

The sale, which began on September 22, will end on September 30th. During the OnePlus Diwali sale, all OnePlus smartphones, smart TVs and other accessories are on sale with attractive discounts. During the OnePlus Diwali sale, which ends on September 30, OnePlus is offering extra discounts and no-cost EMI options for Axis Bank users.

OnePlus festive season sale is in full-swing. The sale, which began on September 22, will end on September 30th. All OnePlus smartphones, smart TVs, and other accessories are on sale at appealing discounts during the OnePlus Diwali sale. The finest offers on OnePlus devices during the OnePlus Diwali sale will be discussed in this post. For Axis Bank customers, OnePlus is providing additional savings and no-cost EMI options during the OnePlus Diwali sale, which runs until September 30. Among the devices with steep discounts during the OnePlus Diwali sale are the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus 10 Pro During the OnePlus Diwali sale, the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone—which normally sells for Rs 66,999 on the OnePlus website—is reduced to Rs 61,999. The OnePlus 10 Pro's effective pricing during the sale is Rs 55,999 thanks to these additional savings, which can be obtained by utilising Axis Bank cards or EMI transactions. A 6.7-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate is included on the OnePlus 10 Pro. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage are included in the smartphone. A 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens are all included in the smartphone's triple back camera configuration.

OnePlus 10T 5G The cost of the freshly released OnePlus 10T 5G in India is Rs 49,999. Customers will receive up to Rs 5,000 discount on Axis Bank credit cards, debit cards, and EMI transactions during the OnePlus Diwali sale, lowering the cost of the OnePlus 10T 5G to Rs 44,999. With a 6.7-inch 120 Hz display and up to 12GB of RAM, the OnePlus 10T 5G was released last month. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. A 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the OnePlus 10T 5G's triple rear camera configuration.

OnePlus 10R The OnePlus 10R, the company's entry-level flagship, typically costs from Rs 38,999 and above. During the OnePlus Diwali sale, the OnePlus 10R will be offered at a reduced price of Rs 32,999. During the OnePlus Diwali sale, purchasers may further cut the price by an additional Rs 3,000, lowering the actual cost of the smartphone to Rs 29,999. The OnePlus 10R has a 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. A MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max CPU together with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage power the smartphone. A 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the OnePlus 10R's triple rear camera configuration.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G The most recent Nord gadget from OnePlus, the Nord 2T 5G, costs from Rs 28,999 and above in India. You can get the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G during the Diwali sale for an effective price of Rs 24,999, which includes a Rs 4,000 discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards. A 6.43-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate is included on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. A MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage power the smartphone. A 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens are all part of the back camera system.