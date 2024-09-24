OnePlus celebrates festival season with #MakeitSpecial campaign; Check AMAZING offers

OnePlus is launching its Diwali campaign #MakeitSpecial with exciting deals on smartphones, tablets, and audio devices starting September 26, 2024. The campaign features discounts, bundled offers, and special pricing on popular devices like the OnePlus 12R, Nord 4, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Open, and more.

As the festive season approaches in India, the air is filled with excitement! Families gather to celebrate, share joy, and, of course, give gifts to show their love and appreciation. It's that time of year when we want to spoil our loved ones and make their festivities extra special. With the Diwali campaign #MakeitSpecial, the business plans to provide a fantastic selection of deals across its popular smartphones, tablets, and audio devices beginning September 26, 2024, as a show of appreciation and celebration for the wonderful support from its growing community.

OnePlus 12R This year, the OnePlus 12R is a standout choice for anyone seeking an amazing smartphone experience. It features a gorgeous 6.78" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering brilliant images and smooth scrolling--ideal for anything from joyous picture viewing to furious gaming. The OnePlus 12R, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU and equipped with a Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, delivers top performance even during extended gaming sessions. Its powerful 5,500mAh battery allows you to enjoy all of your celebrations without fear of running out of juice. For a limited period, buyers may receive an instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000, as well as no-cost EMI alternatives for up to six months. Additionally, from September 26 to 28, consumers can benefit from temporary price discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on various variations. This phone is both attractive and powerful, and it comes in a one-of-a-kind Sunset Dune colour choice, making it a great present for gamers.

OnePlus Nord 4 Adding to the hype is the recently released OnePlus Nord 4, a game changer in the mid-range sector and the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era. It has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU that delivers flagship-level performance and a 5,500mAh battery that enables 100W SUPERVOOC charging for quick charges. With up to 256GB of storage and exceptional multitasking capabilities, this phone is ideal for those who want both speed and flair. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 4 will receive an instant bank discount of up to INR 2,000, as well as special pricing coupons of Rs 2,000 for specific versions. Furthermore, students may receive unique discounts on related items, making this an ideal gift option for everyone on your list.

OnePlus 12 Purchase the flagship device and receive a complimentary pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 2, along with instant discounts of up to INR 7,000. Customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI for up to six months.

OnePlus Open Launch

OnePlus Open This stunning foldable phone offers a complimentary OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase, plus instant bank discounts of up to INR 20,000, making it a luxurious gift choice.

OnePlus Pad 2 & Go: Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad 2 can avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 3,000, and those buying the Pad Go will receive a complimentary folio case. There’s also a temporary price discount of INR 2,000 available for both devices.



OnePlus Watch 2 Enjoy discounts and no-cost EMIs, along with special offers for students and Red Cable Club members. Customers can save INR 2,000 when purchasing during the festive season. Customers may also get unique discounts and exceptional prices on other popular audio items such as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Nord Buds 2R, BWZ 2, and more. These offers will be offered on a variety of channels, including OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience retailers, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and offline partner retailers, beginning September 26.

