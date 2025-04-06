user
user icon

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Which is a better smartphone? Is it worth the upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy A26 5G is the successor to the A25 5G, offering improvements like Gorilla Glass Victus+, One UI 7, and an upgraded Exynos 1380 processor. While the A26 5G boasts enhanced features and build quality, the A25 5G remains a compelling option with similar camera, battery, and software experiences at a lower price.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Which is a better smartphone? Is it worth the upgrade? gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 4:32 PM IST

The majority of smartphone users have long praised Samsung's Galaxy A series because it provides mid-range customers with a nice balance between price and innovation. Samsung just revealed the Galaxy A26 5G, the successor to the wildly successful Galaxy A25 5G, as part of its 2025 A-series portfolio. However, the Galaxy A25 5G is now less expensive than the Galaxy A26 5G and offers a good OneUI experience.

Therefore, you may want to determine if the Galaxy A26 5G is worth the more money or whether the Galaxy A25 5G is worth preserving your pocketbook. Let's examine the differences between each smartphone and see whether the Galaxy A26 5G performs well enough to justify the higher price.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Design and display

There are minor variations between the two smartphones even if their design languages are identical. The front of the Galaxy A26 is protected from breaking by Gorilla Glass Victus+. The A25, on the other hand, has Gorilla Glass 5, which is more vulnerable to scratches and unintentional drops. Additionally, the A26's 6.7-inch screen is somewhat taller than the former's 6.5-inch screen.

Although the frames of both devices are made of plastic, the Galaxy A26 seems more expensive in the palm thanks to its glass back. Nevertheless, the smartphone weighs 3 grammes more when the glass is removed. The remaining devices feature a U-shaped notch on the front and 120Hz AMOLED screens.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25 : Camera and battery

Due to their comparable camera configurations, the two smartphones are essentially the same in the camera category. The primary cameras on both devices are 50MP. Along with 2MP macro lenses, the Galaxy A26 and A25 also include an 8MP ultrawide lens. With a 13MP lens that records in Full HD at 30 frames per second, their selfie cameras are likewise comparable.

Since both phones have 5,000mAh battery cells, it should come as no surprise that their battery lives are quite comparable. With its lesser processor, the A25 may give you a little longer battery life, but the difference is insignificant. Although Samsung regrettably does not provide the charger in the package, both smartphones are capable of 25W cable charging.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Processor

Samsung's proprietary operating system, which offers several features and customisation possibilities, is pre-installed on both devices. While the Galaxy A25 has not yet received this update, the Galaxy A26 comes pre-installed with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. Whereas the A25 can only handle four Android OS updates, the A26 can support up to six major Android upgrades. Because Samsung has included new AI capabilities like Circle to Search with the Galaxy A26 5G, the A25 also lacks AI brilliance.

The upgraded Exynos 1380 powers the A26, whereas the A25 is powered by an Exynos 1280. The Galaxy A26 should run more smoothly on daily chores and in light gaming sessions as a result of the higher benchmark ratings. However, the A25 also has more than enough horsepower to do the job if your usage is restricted to daily app scrolling.

With an enhanced CPU, additional AI functions, and a little higher build quality, the Galaxy A26 5G is unquestionably a superior smartphone. However, given that the Galaxy A25 has comparable software, a camera, and a battery life, it is difficult to defend investing an additional Rs 5,000.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens gcw

iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge DELAYED! Check out new launch date and latest leaks gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge DELAYED! Check out new launch date and latest leaks

Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options gcw

Vivo T4 5G launch imminent: Check out LEAKED design, key specs and colour options

Apple reportedly developing M6 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Air Major upgrades coming gcw

Apple reportedly developing M6 iPad Pro and M5 MacBook Air—Major upgrades coming!

Apple iPhone prices set to skyrocket as US targets Chinese imports? How will it impact you? gcw

Apple's iPhone prices set to skyrocket as US targets Chinese imports? How will it impact you?

Recent Stories

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH) ddr

'At least sign your name in Tamil': PM Modi's veiled swipe at MK Stalin amid language row (WATCH)

Airtel launches family infinity plan: One recharge, multiple SIMs, OTT and more! gcw

Airtel launches family infinity plan: One recharge, multiple SIMs, OTT and more!

"Played a lot of dot balls": Wasim Jaffer reflects on Yashasvi Jaiswal's innings against PBKS ddr

Jaiswal’s fifty lacked fluency, says Wasim Jaffer after RR vs PBKS clash

Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief gcw

Orange to mint: Eat THESE 6 foods for instant period pain relief

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH] ATG

Will Smith joins Diljit Dosanjh for Bhangra dance [WATCH]

Recent Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates New Pamban Bridge - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Responds to Rahul Gandhi's Church Land Claim: 'Utterly Shameless'

Video Icon
RJD to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court: Manoj Jha | Asianet Newsable

RJD to Challenge Waqf Amendment Bill in Supreme Court: Manoj Jha | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple in Nandigram on Ram Navami | Asianet Newsable

Suvendu Adhikari Lays Foundation Stone of Ram Temple in Nandigram on Ram Navami | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi Robbery Caught on CCTV: Armed Loot at Kirana Store in Sultanpuri

Delhi Robbery Caught on CCTV: Armed Loot at Kirana Store in Sultanpuri

Video Icon