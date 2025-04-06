Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Which is a better smartphone? Is it worth the upgrade?

Read Full Article

The majority of smartphone users have long praised Samsung's Galaxy A series because it provides mid-range customers with a nice balance between price and innovation. Samsung just revealed the Galaxy A26 5G, the successor to the wildly successful Galaxy A25 5G, as part of its 2025 A-series portfolio. However, the Galaxy A25 5G is now less expensive than the Galaxy A26 5G and offers a good OneUI experience.

Therefore, you may want to determine if the Galaxy A26 5G is worth the more money or whether the Galaxy A25 5G is worth preserving your pocketbook. Let's examine the differences between each smartphone and see whether the Galaxy A26 5G performs well enough to justify the higher price.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Design and display

There are minor variations between the two smartphones even if their design languages are identical. The front of the Galaxy A26 is protected from breaking by Gorilla Glass Victus+. The A25, on the other hand, has Gorilla Glass 5, which is more vulnerable to scratches and unintentional drops. Additionally, the A26's 6.7-inch screen is somewhat taller than the former's 6.5-inch screen.

Although the frames of both devices are made of plastic, the Galaxy A26 seems more expensive in the palm thanks to its glass back. Nevertheless, the smartphone weighs 3 grammes more when the glass is removed. The remaining devices feature a U-shaped notch on the front and 120Hz AMOLED screens.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25 : Camera and battery

Due to their comparable camera configurations, the two smartphones are essentially the same in the camera category. The primary cameras on both devices are 50MP. Along with 2MP macro lenses, the Galaxy A26 and A25 also include an 8MP ultrawide lens. With a 13MP lens that records in Full HD at 30 frames per second, their selfie cameras are likewise comparable.

Since both phones have 5,000mAh battery cells, it should come as no surprise that their battery lives are quite comparable. With its lesser processor, the A25 may give you a little longer battery life, but the difference is insignificant. Although Samsung regrettably does not provide the charger in the package, both smartphones are capable of 25W cable charging.

Samsung Galaxy A26 vs Samsung Galaxy A25: Processor

Samsung's proprietary operating system, which offers several features and customisation possibilities, is pre-installed on both devices. While the Galaxy A25 has not yet received this update, the Galaxy A26 comes pre-installed with One UI 7, which is based on Android 15. Whereas the A25 can only handle four Android OS updates, the A26 can support up to six major Android upgrades. Because Samsung has included new AI capabilities like Circle to Search with the Galaxy A26 5G, the A25 also lacks AI brilliance.

The upgraded Exynos 1380 powers the A26, whereas the A25 is powered by an Exynos 1280. The Galaxy A26 should run more smoothly on daily chores and in light gaming sessions as a result of the higher benchmark ratings. However, the A25 also has more than enough horsepower to do the job if your usage is restricted to daily app scrolling.

With an enhanced CPU, additional AI functions, and a little higher build quality, the Galaxy A26 5G is unquestionably a superior smartphone. However, given that the Galaxy A25 has comparable software, a camera, and a battery life, it is difficult to defend investing an additional Rs 5,000.



Latest Videos