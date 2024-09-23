iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it

iOS 18 introduces native call recording and transcription to iPhones. Users can record, pause, stop, and transcribe calls, with recordings saved to the Notes app. The feature is currently available in select languages.

With iOS 18, Apple has finally introduced some functions that were previously only available on Android phones. One such feature is call recording. This year's iOS 18 release brought native call recording and transcription tools to iPhone users. Previously, iPhone users had to utilize third-party apps to record calls. The keynote for the Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 had a peek of iOS 18 capabilities, and call recording was among the slides shown.

The new functionality is included into the Phone app. iPhone users will be able to start, pause, and stop recording during a call in the same way that Android users can. The iOS 18 upgrade will also provide you with an AI-powered summary of these calls, as well as a complete transcript if needed. To use the functionality, users must first download and install the iOS 18.1 Beta update on their iPhones.

How To Record Calls on iPhone?

Make or receive a call

When the call connects, hit the "Record" button in the top left corner of the calling screen.

The iPhone will display a pop-up within the calling screen indicating, "This call will be recorded."

Don't skip the notice. If you do this, the recording will immediately cease.

Tapping the "Stop" button will end the recording.

It's important to note that Apple will alert the caller automatically if the call is being recorded. Users may effortlessly retain a record of their conversations by transcribing the recorded calls with the aid of iOS 18.

The Notes app will store both the call recording and the transcription of the recording when the call ends. Navigate to the Notes app and look for the "Call Recordings" folder. All of your call recordings are located there under Notes > Call Recordings.

The tech giant with headquarters in Cupertino, California, further stated that the audio transcription feature for the calls is currently only available in a few languages: English (US, UK, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore), German, French, Spanish (US, Mexico), Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Cantonese, and Portuguese (Brazil). Future upgrades are anticipated to include the capability in more languages.

