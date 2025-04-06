user
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge DELAYED! Check out new launch date and latest leaks

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, rumored to be the slimmest Samsung phone, is reportedly delayed. The new expected release date is May 13th, with leaks suggesting a titanium frame and three color options.

Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge — the slimmest smartphone in the Samsung-verse — is reportedly delayed. According to earlier speculations, the phone would go on sale on April 15. This date has been cancelled, though. However, why? The passing of Samsung co-CEO Han Jong-hee may be one of the causes. However, according to current reports, the Galaxy S25 Edge is scheduled to arrive on May 13.

Samsung now intends to release the Galaxy S25 Edge on May 13th, per the SamMobile rumour. It also emphasises that even though the Edge is a recent invention, the business might not be able to hold a large-scale event. Samsung just needed a brief presentation to introduce the Galaxy S25 Edge, which is still a bit more work than the press release Apple produced for the iPhone 16e. It is possible that the phone won't be available until the following month. This implies that those who are interested in purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge could have to wait a little while longer.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What can you expect?

Despite the launch date being pushed back, fresh leaks surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge continue to create a buzz. The Galaxy S25 Edge is poised to become the thinnest Samsung model, measuring only 5.84 mm in thickness. Despite being somewhat larger than the anticipated iPhone 17 Air, it appears to retain flagship performance standards, according to first reports. According to reports, Samsung is employing a titanium frame—which is known for its strength, light weight, and scratch resistance—to further emphasise the high-end look. Three sophisticated colour options—Titanium Icy Blue, Titanium Jet Black, and Titanium Silver—have previously been seen in leaked hands-on footage.

