CERT-In issues 'critical vulnerability' warning for Apple users: HERE's guide to update software to stay safe

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has identified security vulnerabilities in older Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, that could allow attackers to access sensitive information and bypass security restrictions. To fix this, Apple has released iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15 Sequoia, and tvOS 18, along with security patches for older devices.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has identified multiple security vulnerabilities in older Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, and Macs, that could allow attackers to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, and bypass security restrictions.

Also Read: iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) conditions, bypass authentication, gain elevated privileges and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system," CERT-In stated.



Affected devices and software



The vulnerabilities affect devices running iOS 17.6 or older versions. To address these issues, Apple has released:



- iOS 18 for eligible iPhones

- iPadOS 18 for iPads

- macOS 15 Sequoia for Macs

- tvOS 18 for Apple TVs

- Security patches for older devices:

- iOS 17.7

- iPadOS 17.7

- tvOS 17.7

- macOS Sonoma



Update instructions



To protect against emerging cyber threats, Apple device owners are advised to update to the latest software version. Here's how:



Over-The-Air (OTA) update



1. Ensure sufficient storage space and 50% battery life.

2. Go to Settings >> General >> Software Update.



Manual installation via Apple iTunes



1. Back up your device using iCloud or iTunes.

2. Ensure your PC has the latest iTunes version.

3. Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

4. Connect your device.

5. Tap on the device in the top left navigation.

6. Click Check for Update or Restore.

7. Download and update.

8. Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted.



Similar security patches for other devices



Google has released similar security patches for Pixel phones and is rolling out updates for non-Pixel phones in phases.

Also Read: Looking to buy cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max? 5 nations with LOWEST prices

Latest Videos