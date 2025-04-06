CMF Phone 2: Rear panel to come with textured design ahead of official debut (WATCH)

Read Full Article

With a few design tweaks, the CMF Phone 2, the much awaited replacement for the innovative CMF Phone 1 smartphone from last year, may be released shortly. After teasing the release of its second-generation phone, the Nothing subsidiary has now unveiled what looks to be the CMF Phone 2's rear panel. The most recent teaser suggests that the phone may come with a new matte surface. According to earlier sources, the CMF Phone 2 is expected to include three back cameras.

The smartphone company showed out a section of the back panel of the alleged CMF Phone 2 in a post on X (previously Twitter) on Saturday. The handset with plastic edges and a screw holding the new back panel in place is seen in a short movie. A glossy, matte-finished back surface is visible when the device is moved.

The material of the rear panel, which may be made of aluminium or plastic, is not disclosed in the post. The rear panel of the current generation model is made of polycarbonate, or vegan leather in the case of the blue hue. The lower left corner of the teaser also displays the CMF by Nothing logo, which changes colour depending on the angle at which it is held.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge DELAYED! Check out new launch date and latest leaks

According to a new rumour, the CMF Phone 2 will include three back cameras, which might be an improvement above the Phone 1's 50-megapixel main and portrait sensors. The leaked image showed the full back panel, with the left part of the phone looking similar to the one on the CMF teaser.

The Accessory Point system, which allowed the use of accessories like a phone stand, card case, or lanyard, is another significant feature of the CMF Phone 2. According to the leak, these accessories will also be supported by the CMF Phone 2. It is anticipated that the next smartphone would have minor hardware improvements over the first CMF Phone 1. That phone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 CPU and a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Additionally, it has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 33W.

Also Read | iPhone 16 at just Rs 27,000? Here's how to grab Apple's deal on Flipkart!

Latest Videos