2025 Hero Splendor Plus: Same power, fresh style, greener ride!

The Hero Splendor Plus is getting updated for 2025 to meet OBD-2B emission standards. Expect minor cosmetic changes and possibly new colors, but the core mechanics will remain the same.

With over 40 million units sold, the Hero Splendor Plus is the world's number 1 motorcycle. Hero MotoCorp has introduced updates at regular intervals, including new colors and special editions. Recently, a new test vehicle was spotted, sparking speculation about potential improvements. Let's explore what Hero might be planning for its best-selling two-wheeler.



2025 Hero Splendor+ – OBD-2B Compliance To comply with stricter emission norms, the Hero Splendor+ will be updated to meet OBD-2B standards. This is part of the Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) Phase 2 emission regulations. Under OBD-2B, vehicles must continuously monitor emissions through advanced onboard diagnostics. If any emission-related issue is detected, a malfunction indicator lamp will illuminate on the dashboard. Various components and systems are monitored, such as oxygen sensors, catalytic converter, fuel system, and misfire detection. Other OEMs like Honda and TVS have already updated many of their two-wheelers to comply with OBD-2B emission regulations. Speaking of the Splendor+, upgrading to OBD-2B standards is unlikely to cause any changes in the bike's performance. The Hero Splendor+ is equipped with a 97.2 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.02 PS and 8.05 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.



2025 Hero Splendor+ – New Features? Based on the test vehicle spotted near Jaipur, most features appear to be similar to the current model. There may be new colors, but the spy shots don't provide a clear view. The graphics on the side panels seem slightly different compared to the current model. It appears that Hero may be targeting an even sleeker aesthetic for the 2025 Splendor+. The hardware specifications for the 2025 Hero Splendor Plus will remain the same. The bike uses a tubular double cradle frame, telescopic front forks, and 5-step adjustable dual rear shock absorbers. It has 18-inch wheels at both ends, which are covered with 80/100 tubeless tires. The braking system includes 130 mm drum brakes at the front and rear with an integrated braking system. The Splendor+ is preferred for its compact and agile characteristics. The bike weighs 112 kg and has a ground clearance of 165 mm.



Splendor+ Variants, Colors, Pricing The base variant of the Hero Splendor+ is available at a starting price of ₹77,176. Color options include Black Grey Stripe, Force Silver, Sports Red Black, Black Red Purple, and Blue Black. The Splendor+ i3S (Idle Stop-Start System) variant is available at a starting price of ₹78,426. Color options are the same as the base variant. At the same price of ₹78,426, users can also choose an all-black color variant. This color option ensures a sportier profile and enhances the bike's road presence. Another attractive color option for the Splendor+ is Matte Axis Grey (Splendor+ 01 Edition). This variant may currently be the best-looking version of the Splendor+ available. The matte grey color ensures a more premium look. This variant also gets unique graphics on the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, and side panels. The Splendor+ 01 Edition is available at a starting price of ₹79,926.

