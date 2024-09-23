Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Looking to buy cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max? 5 nations with LOWEST prices

    The iPhone 16 Pro Max is out, and while pricey in India, it's cheaper elsewhere. Here's where to score the best deal on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The exchange rates are based on current values. There are five places where the iPhone 16 Pro Max is cheaper:

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 11:05 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

    The iPhone 16 Pro Max has finally arrived, and while Apple shocked many by somewhat lowering its pricing in India compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, let's be honest: it's still a significant investment. But do not worry, globetrotting tech fanatics! We scanned the digital shelves of Apple stores all around the world to locate the best deals on this highly sought-after product.

    India prices: Before we jet off on our virtual shopping spree, let's recap the iPhone 16 Pro Max prices in India:

    256GB: Rs. 1,44,900
    512GB: Rs. 1,64,900
    1TB: Rs. 1,84,900

    Also Read | WhatsApp security: 8 ways your account could be HACKED!

    Let us now compare these prices to those in other nations. Keep in mind that we're comparing Apple's published costs and haven't included taxes or other regional fees. The exchange rates are based on current values. There are five places where the iPhone 16 Pro Max is cheaper:

    1. United States: The land of free (and cheaper iPhones!) wins first place. The base 256GB model costs $1,199, which amounts to almost Rs. 1,00,600. That's a staggering Rs. 43,400 less than in India!

    2. Canada: The iPhone 16 Pro Max, available from our northern neighbours, costs CAD 1,749, or about Rs. 1,08,200. That is around Rs. 36,600 less than in India.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 affordability index: Here's number of days you need to work to afford it

    3. Hong Kong: At HKD 10,199, or around Rs. 1,09,800, this energetic city offers an iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB). Purchasing it here would save you around Rs. 35,100.

    4. Japan: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is available there for JPY 1,89,800, or around Rs. 1,13,000. That remains 31,900 rupees less than in India.

    5. Malaysia: The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is available in this jewel of Southeast Asia for MYR 5,999, or around Rs. 1,16,300. Though the gap isn't as great, you'll still save about Rs. 28,600 when compared to India.

    So, if you're planning a foreign trip and have an iPhone-shaped hole in your pocket, look into these places to get a great discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Your wallet will thank you.

    Also Read | Best smartphones under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale 2024

