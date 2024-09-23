Looking to buy cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max? 5 nations with LOWEST prices

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is out, and while pricey in India, it's cheaper elsewhere. Here's where to score the best deal on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The exchange rates are based on current values. There are five places where the iPhone 16 Pro Max is cheaper:

The iPhone 16 Pro Max has finally arrived, and while Apple shocked many by somewhat lowering its pricing in India compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, let's be honest: it's still a significant investment. But do not worry, globetrotting tech fanatics! We scanned the digital shelves of Apple stores all around the world to locate the best deals on this highly sought-after product.

India prices: Before we jet off on our virtual shopping spree, let's recap the iPhone 16 Pro Max prices in India:

256GB: Rs. 1,44,900

512GB: Rs. 1,64,900

1TB: Rs. 1,84,900

1. United States: The land of free (and cheaper iPhones!) wins first place. The base 256GB model costs $1,199, which amounts to almost Rs. 1,00,600. That's a staggering Rs. 43,400 less than in India!

2. Canada: The iPhone 16 Pro Max, available from our northern neighbours, costs CAD 1,749, or about Rs. 1,08,200. That is around Rs. 36,600 less than in India.

3. Hong Kong: At HKD 10,199, or around Rs. 1,09,800, this energetic city offers an iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB). Purchasing it here would save you around Rs. 35,100.



4. Japan: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is available there for JPY 1,89,800, or around Rs. 1,13,000. That remains 31,900 rupees less than in India.



5. Malaysia: The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is available in this jewel of Southeast Asia for MYR 5,999, or around Rs. 1,16,300. Though the gap isn't as great, you'll still save about Rs. 28,600 when compared to India.

So, if you're planning a foreign trip and have an iPhone-shaped hole in your pocket, look into these places to get a great discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Your wallet will thank you.

