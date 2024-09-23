Redmi Note 13 to Phone 1: Best 7 phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in September

Discover the top-rated smartphones available in India for under Rs 20,000 this September 2024. This curated list features phones with exceptional displays, powerful performance, and impressive cameras, catering to various needs and preferences.

Budget mobile phones are perhaps the most popular in the Indian market. While iPhones and Android flagships generate varying levels of enthusiasm, the number of cellphones sold for less than Rs 20,000 is staggering. As a result, there are far too many possibilities in this range for someone to select and purchase a single item based on their needs. So, to make things easier, we're here to tell you the finest cellphones around Rs 20,000 that you can buy in September 2024, based on your specific demands.

Nothing CMF Phone 1 Currently, without a doubt, the best-designed phone around Rs 20,000. One of the greatest design components is included in the first smartphone from Nothing's sub-brand, the Nothing CMF Phone 1. We receive a rear panel that may be customised and changed, in addition to a number of detachable and affixed accessories. Currently, purchasing CMF Phone 1 accessories and a charger will increase the cost. However, considering that it costs less than Rs 20,000, the CMF Phone 1 is still a good deal. Therefore, it is quite easy to suggest the CMF Phone 1 if you want a smartphone with clean software, respectable performance, and a unique feature. Price: Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 We can't talk about screens without mentioning Samsung, especially in the display category. The Samsung Galaxy M35 features a stunning 6.6-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 1000 nits. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM. We also get a massive 6,000mAh battery with capability for 25W fast charging, as well as a 50MP + 8MP + 5MP triple back camera configuration. Price: Rs 19,999.

Moto G85 5G

Moto G85 5G The Motorola G85 is an excellent affordable smartphone with a nice appearance, bright display, and great camera configuration. If you often watch material on your smartphone, the Motorola G85 is one of my top picks under Rs 20,000 due to its excellent display and dual speakers. However, in terms of sheer performance, it falls below several competitors. Price: Rs 19,999

Redmi Note 13 The Redmi Note 13 5G also features an excellent display. This gives us an immersive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with incredibly small and even bezels on all four sides. This gives us an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Aside from its impressive display, the Redmi Note 13 5G features a fantastic triple rear camera arrangement with a 108MP main sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU and supports up to 12GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 13 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging. Price: Rs 17,999

iQOO Z9 This year, iQOO has accelerated its growth. In the sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone sector, a manufacturer that previously concentrated solely on performance now offers one of the greatest all-rounders. The iQOO Z9 is a versatile device with excellent performance around 20K, a high-quality main camera, and a stunning AMOLED display. The battery life is likewise reasonable; most users should be able to go through the day on one charge. iQOO's only two areas for improvement are design and user interface. Price: Rs 19,999

OnePlus Nord CE 4 The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite boasts a beautiful display, average battery and performance, a mediocre design, and a passable camera. This phone is ideal for consumers who consume a lot of material, owing to its brilliant and crisp display and long-lasting battery. Gaming is not awful, but it might be better. The photography is OK in daytime, but this is not a camera phone. Price: Rs 19,999

Realme p1 pro 5g

Realme P1 Pro The Realme P1 Pro is the older sibling of the Realme P1, a top-performing smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Realme P1 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. This has a beautiful curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The cameras on the Realme P1 Pro are also rather excellent, featuring a 50MP + 8MP dual back camera configuration. Price: Rs 19,999

