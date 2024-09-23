Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Redmi Note 13 to Phone 1: Best 7 phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in September

    Discover the top-rated smartphones available in India for under Rs 20,000 this September 2024. This curated list features phones with exceptional displays, powerful performance, and impressive cameras, catering to various needs and preferences.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

    Budget mobile phones are perhaps the most popular in the Indian market. While iPhones and Android flagships generate varying levels of enthusiasm, the number of cellphones sold for less than Rs 20,000 is staggering. As a result, there are far too many possibilities in this range for someone to select and purchase a single item based on their needs. So, to make things easier, we're here to tell you the finest cellphones around Rs 20,000 that you can buy in September 2024, based on your specific demands.

    article_image2

    Nothing CMF Phone 1

    Currently, without a doubt, the best-designed phone around Rs 20,000. One of the greatest design components is included in the first smartphone from Nothing's sub-brand, the Nothing CMF Phone 1. We receive a rear panel that may be customised and changed, in addition to a number of detachable and affixed accessories.

    Currently, purchasing CMF Phone 1 accessories and a charger will increase the cost. However, considering that it costs less than Rs 20,000, the CMF Phone 1 is still a good deal. Therefore, it is quite easy to suggest the CMF Phone 1 if you want a smartphone with clean software, respectable performance, and a unique feature.

    Price: Rs 15,999.

    article_image3

    Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

    Samsung Galaxy M35

    We can't talk about screens without mentioning Samsung, especially in the display category. The Samsung Galaxy M35 features a stunning 6.6-inch super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a claimed peak brightness of 1000 nits. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 CPU and up to 8GB of RAM. We also get a massive 6,000mAh battery with capability for 25W fast charging, as well as a 50MP + 8MP + 5MP triple back camera configuration.

    Price: Rs 19,999.

     

    article_image4

    Moto G85 5G

    Moto G85 5G

    The Motorola G85 is an excellent affordable smartphone with a nice appearance, bright display, and great camera configuration. If you often watch material on your smartphone, the Motorola G85 is one of my top picks under Rs 20,000 due to its excellent display and dual speakers. However, in terms of sheer performance, it falls below several competitors.

    Price: Rs 19,999

    article_image5

    Redmi Note 13

    The Redmi Note 13 5G also features an excellent display. This gives us an immersive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with incredibly small and even bezels on all four sides. This gives us an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Aside from its impressive display, the Redmi Note 13 5G features a fantastic triple rear camera arrangement with a 108MP main sensor. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 CPU and supports up to 12GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 13 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

    Price: Rs 17,999

    article_image6

    iQOO Z9

    This year, iQOO has accelerated its growth. In the sub-Rs 20,000 smartphone sector, a manufacturer that previously concentrated solely on performance now offers one of the greatest all-rounders. The iQOO Z9 is a versatile device with excellent performance around 20K, a high-quality main camera, and a stunning AMOLED display. The battery life is likewise reasonable; most users should be able to go through the day on one charge. iQOO's only two areas for improvement are design and user interface.

    Price: Rs 19,999

    article_image7

    OnePlus Nord CE 4

    The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite boasts a beautiful display, average battery and performance, a mediocre design, and a passable camera. This phone is ideal for consumers who consume a lot of material, owing to its brilliant and crisp display and long-lasting battery. Gaming is not awful, but it might be better. The photography is OK in daytime, but this is not a camera phone.

    Price: Rs 19,999

    article_image8

    Realme p1 pro 5g

    Realme P1 Pro

    The Realme P1 Pro is the older sibling of the Realme P1, a top-performing smartphone under Rs 15,000. The Realme P1 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. This has a beautiful curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The cameras on the Realme P1 Pro are also rather excellent, featuring a 50MP + 8MP dual back camera configuration.

    Price: Rs 19,999

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it gcw

    iPhone call recording feature available! Here's how Apple users can access it

    Looking to buy cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max? 5 nations with LOWEST prices gcw

    Looking to buy cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max? 5 nations with LOWEST prices

    Apple offers FREE AirPods or Pencil while purchasing Mac and iPad; Check deal details gcw

    Apple offers FREE AirPods or Pencil while purchasing Mac and iPad; Check deal details

    Blinkit Zepto and BigBasket to deliver iPhone 16 series to your doorstep within minutes gcw

    Blinkit, Zepto and BigBasket to deliver iPhone 16 series to your doorstep within minutes

    iPhone 16 series sale in India: Check price, best deals, offers and more gcw

    iPhone 16 series sale in India: Check price, best deals, offers and more

    Recent Stories

    Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeks info on EY employee Anna Sebastian's death, report in 10 days

    Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya seeks info on EY employee Anna Sebastian's death, report in 10 days

    At least 50 killed, 300 wounded as Israel strikes 300 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon , says health ministry shk

    BREAKING: 50 killed, over 300 wounded as Israel strikes 300 Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, says health ministry

    Mahesh Babu's new look: Superstar SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 rugged style sends fans into a frenzy RBA

    Mahesh Babu's new look: Superstar SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 rugged style sends fans into a frenzy

    How to maintain youthful appearance after 35: Essential do's and don'ts AJR

    How to maintain youthful appearance after 35: Essential do's and don'ts

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track-Details inside NTI

    Nigerian Singer CKay-Nora Fatehi collaborate on an exciting new track—Details inside

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon