iPhone 17 Pro: New LEAK suggests Apple's phone may feature 48-megapixel telephoto camera lens

The iPhone 17 Pro, expected in 2025, is rumored to feature a 48MP telephoto lens and a redesigned design. Leaks suggest improvements to portrait photography, low-light performance, and a potentially smaller Dynamic Island.

Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

The iPhone 17 Pro, expected to launch in September 2025, is rumoured to bring several upgrades as compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 16 Pro. The phone has already made news for its improved CPU, updated display, and redesigned design. Furthermore, according to a recent report, the iPhone 17 Pro may possibly include an improved camera setup. According to rumours, the iPhone 17 Pro could include a 48-megapixel telephoto lens instead of the 12-megapixel one seen in the iPhone 16 Pro models. 

Tipster Majin Bu claims that a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with an 85mm focal length equivalent (35mm format) would be included in the next iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This is a change from the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which had a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length when they were first announced in September of last year.

It is anticipated that the modification would improve portrait photography on the next generation of Pro models. The improved telephoto sensor is anticipated to enhance low-light photography in addition to portrait photography as it will enable the camera to capture more light for higher-quality images.

Furthermore, Apple may launch a brand-new "super-hard" anti-reflective coating that would increase the durability of the screen. According to reports, Apple is also making changes to the Dynamic Island, which made its debut on the iPhone 14 Pro. The adoption of a "metal meta-lens" may enable a more effective integration of the TrueDepth camera components, since leaks indicate that the Pro Max model may have a smaller Dynamic Island.

According to rumours, the iPhone 17 Pro's dimensions are 8.725mm, which is somewhat thicker than 8.25mm, the previous model's. A bigger battery could be possible with this thickness increase, which could result in longer battery life. It is noteworthy that Apple has not revealed any details regarding the upcoming series. Hence, it is wise to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

