iPhone 16 Pro users report touchscreen issues, Apple likely to fix it soon

Users of the newly released iPhone 16 Pro model, priced at Rs 1,19,900, are reporting issues with the touchscreen, including delayed response and unrecognized touches. The problem seems to be specific to the Pro models with the 120Hz ProMotion display and may be linked to the recent iOS 18 update. While Apple is yet to address the issue, it is expected that a fix will be released soon.

People who purchase the iPhone 16 Pro model, which retails for Rs 1,19,900, are experiencing screen difficulties. According to reports, users have complained about touch response delays and that certain touches on the screen are not being recognized. The issue appears to be restricted to the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max devices with the 120Hz ProMotion display. According to one Reddit user referenced in the post, the narrow bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro series might possibly be the source of the issue.

Also Read | Redmi Note 13 to Phone 1: Best 7 phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in September

Apple just released the iOS 18 upgrade for the new iPhone 16 series and other compatible iPhones. It is possible that the updated version altered the display responsiveness, resulting in this issue. In any case, it is believed that the firm will investigate this issue and maybe repair it with the next iOS 18 update, or even release a fast patch to make it operate properly on a premium device. Speaking of the iPhone 16 Pro models, we all know that the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models will be manufactured in India this year, even before their release. So, what about the iPhone 16 Pro?

The iPhone 16 Pro is still made in China, based on information found on the updated iPhone retail cartons.

Also Read | CERT-In issues 'critical vulnerability' warning for Apple users: HERE's guide to update software to stay safe

Apple has managed to reduce the price of the iPhone 16 Pro series in India by Rs 15,000 even though it was the Pro version from the previous year. However, how did that come to pass? The custom duty reductions announced at the Union Budget 2024 in July have most likely been passed on to customers by the firm. India has emerged as a formidable contender to take the lead in Apple's efforts to lessen its reliance on China as a source of iPhone manufacturing labour.

Latest Videos