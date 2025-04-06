user
Airtel launches family infinity plan: One recharge, multiple SIMs, OTT and more!

Airtel has introduced plans with family benefits, including 2 SIMs for ₹699, 3 SIMs for ₹999, and 4 SIMs for ₹1199. These plans include benefits like data, unlimited calling, and OTT subscriptions.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 5:34 PM IST

Airtel Family Infinity Plan

Airtel Recharge Plan: Airtel is constantly taking new steps to improve its service. In this, many benefits are provided to the users. But some of Airtel's plans come with family benefits. That is, you are given the opportunity to use 2 SIM cards in one recharge. Actually, these plans come under the name Family Infinity. In this, the best facilities are provided to the users. Today we can learn about these plans.

article_image2

Airtel 699 Postpaid Plan

Airtel ₹699 Postpaid Plan

Talking about this plan of Airtel, it comes with 1+1. That is, you have to choose a SIM card as primary. After this you can control it. Another SIM card option will also be provided with the primary SIM. You can use it. This plan was brought for small families. 18% GST will be charged separately for 699. As far as data is concerned, up to 105 GB of data is provided in this plan. Family members can use this data.


article_image3

Airtel New Recharge Plan

OTT subscription is also provided in this plan. In this, Disney + Hotstar subscription is provided for 1 year. Amazon Prime and Xstream will be provided for 6 months. Unlimited entertainment is provided for the whole family. Data rollover facility is also provided separately in this. Old data will be transferred to this. That is, you can use it for the next month. 100 SMS are provided daily to the users.

article_image4

Airtel 5G

Plan with three connections

Talking about Airtel 999 postpaid plan, a total of 3 connections are provided in it. Along with this, data rollover facility up to 150 GB is provided. 100 SMS are provided daily with unlimited calling. Disney + Hotstar is also provided for 12 months. Amazon Prime's 6 month subscription is also going to be available. Along with this, Airtel also provides additional data. In these plans, you can also provide free hello tune. The benefit of Airtel Xstream Play Premium is also provided in this. All these plans are included in the list of family plans.

article_image5

Airtel Recharge Scheme

One such plan comes for ₹1199, in which 4 connections are provided. Another plan comes for ₹1399, in which 4 connections are available. But data benefits are separate. If you are looking for a plan with 5 connections, then you can also see the plan of 1749.

