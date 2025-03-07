Flipkart sale: 65-inch Thomson Smart TV at 50% off – You can buy it for just Rs 37,000

Read Full Article

The competition between e-commerce companies is increasing day by day, resulting in a flood of offers. Meanwhile, Flipkart is offering a huge discount on smart TVs. Learn all the details of this deal.

People are rushing to buy smart TVs with large screens. But buying a large screen TV can be expensive. To buy a 65-inch TV, you have to pay at least Rs 1 lakh. But Flipkart is offering a 50% discount on one smart TV.

The actual price of the Thomson 65-inch QLED Smart TV is Rs 84,999. But, there is a 48% discount on Flipkart. That means you can own this TV for just Rs 43,999. The offer doesn't end there. If you buy with credit cards from some banks, you get an additional discount of Rs 1250. That means this TV costs around Rs 42,000. If you exchange your old TV, you get a maximum discount of Rs 5,400. For example, if you get Rs 5,000 for your old TV, you can buy a 65-inch TV for just Rs 37,000. Also Read | Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Flagship SHOWDOWN - Which smartphone you should buy?

Speaking of features, this TV has a 65-inch QLED Ultra HD 4K screen. This smart Google TV has a Dolti Atoms sound system. It has 40 watts sound output, DTS surround, Google Assistant, and dual-band WiFi features. This TV supports Netflix, Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube apps. This screen has a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Smart TV Offer

This TV has 2GB RAM and 16 GB storage. This TV works on the MediaTek MT9602 processor. Speaking of connectivity, it has Ethernet, HDMI, Bluetooth 5.0, and Apple AirPlay features. This screen has 600 nits brightness. This screen supports 1.1 billion colors. The company is giving a one-year warranty. Also Read | Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which mid-range smartphone is right for you? Note: Consider this information as preliminary only. It is better to consider other users' reviews and ratings before buying any product online.

Latest Videos