Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Flagship SHOWDOWN - Which smartphone you should buy?

Both Vivo and Xiaomi are fighting for supremacy in the high-end smartphone market, and their most recent products, the Vivo X200 Pro 5G and the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, provide cutting-edge features. With their state-of-the-art features, potent CPUs, and expensive cameras, both devices hope to draw in customers seeking a flagship experience. This is how they compare to one another.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Display and design

The 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED screen of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a pixel resolution of 1440 x 3200. The Vivo X200 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a slightly bigger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels. For bright images, both screens support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Vivo provides SGS Low Blue Light Certification for less eye strain, while Xiaomi touts Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 for protection.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which operates at 4.32GHz, powers the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 CPU, which can reach 3.63GHz, powers the Vivo X200 Pro 5G. With 16GB of RAM, the Vivo device outperforms the Xiaomi phone's 12GB variant. Additionally, there are differences in storage options: Vivo provides 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, whereas Xiaomi offers 256GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Camera

One of the main features of both gadgets is the camera performance. A 50MP wide-angle lens, a 50MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, a 200MP periscope lens with 4.3x magnification, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera make up the Xiaomi 15 Ultra's quad-camera configuration. In contrast, the Vivo X200 Pro 5G has a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 200MP telephoto sensor with 3.7x zoom, and a 50MP wide-angle main lens. Both models include sophisticated AI-powered photographic capabilities and allow 8K video recording.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Battery

In terms of battery life, both brands have made significant investments. Every gadget has a 6000mAh battery. While Vivo offers 30W wireless flash charging in addition to 90W wired charging, Xiaomi offers both 90W fast charging and 80W wireless charging. For extra convenience, both also offer wireless charging in reverse.

With their own unique user interfaces (UIs)—Vivo's Funtouch OS 15 and Xiaomi's HyperOS 2—both devices run Android 15. The Vivo X200 Pro 5G has a fingerprint sensor, AI-powered photography capabilities, and a variety of sensors for improved use, while the Xiaomi 15 Ultra has an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and an infrared blaster.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra vs Vivo X200 Pro: Price

Xiaomi has not yet revealed the price of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for the Indian market, whereas the Vivo X200 Pro begins at Rs 94,999. For comparison, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra costs EUR 1,499 (around Rs. 1,36,100) in Europe.

