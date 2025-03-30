user
Honda Activa, Shine and XL750 Transalp get SPECIAL discounts – Hurry, offer ends soon!

Honda announces discounts on Activa, Shine & XL750 Transalp. Offers include cashback, exchange bonus, and low financing options, but are valid only until March.

Published: Mar 30, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Honda has announced bumper discounts on its popular two-wheelers, including the Activa and Shine motorcycles. Customers can get ₹5,100 instant cashback, ₹2,000 exchange bonus, and a fixed gift on select models. However, this offer is valid only until March.

Additionally, Honda's premium adventure tourer, the XL750 Transalp, is available with a massive ₹80,000 discount. Other benefits include: Discount on accessories, Minimum down payment option, Up to 90% financing available and Low interest rate.

Honda Activa - India's best-selling scooter

Launched in 2000, the Honda Activa continues to be one of India's best-selling scooters. It is available in two variants: Honda Activa 6G - 109.5cc engine, 7.68 bhp power, mileage up to 50 kmpl, starting price ₹67,844 (ex-showroom). Honda Activa 125 - 124cc engine, 8.18 bhp power, starting price is higher than Activa 6G.

Honda Shine

Honda Shine - Reliable Mileage Bike

Honda Shine is a fuel-efficient commuter motorcycle with two variants: Honda Shine 100 - 98.98cc engine, 7.38 PS power, mileage up to 55 kmpl, starting price ₹67,000 (ex-showroom). Honda Shine 125 - 123.94cc engine, 10.59 bhp power, 11 Nm torque, starting price ₹84,000 (ex-showroom).

Honda XL750 Transalp -

Big Discount on Adventure Tourer The Honda XL750 Transalp is available with a ₹80,000 cash discount. Features include: 755cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine 90.51 bhp power, 75 Nm torque 6-speed transmission Limited Stock - Offer valid until March! These discounts are available for a limited time only or while stocks last. Customers looking to buy budget-friendly Honda two-wheelers should visit their nearest dealership before the offer ends.

