Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Which mid-range smartphone is right for you?

Nothing has formally released the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, directly competing with OnePlus' most recent product, the Nord 4, posing a new threat to the mid-range smartphone market in India. Customers have a difficult time choosing between the two smartphones because of their competitive prices. After a price reduction, the Nord 4 is now available for Rs 28,999, with further bank discounts, while the base model of the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro starts at Rs 27,999 with bank discounts.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Design and display

The 6.74-inch AMOLED screen of the OnePlus Nord 4 has a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and an amazing peak brightness of 2150 nits. With a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, it provides a vibrant visual experience and supports HDR10+ and ProXDR. A somewhat bigger 6.77-inch AMOLED display, but with a lesser resolution of 1080 x 2392 pixels, is included in the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. It makes up for this, though, with a far greater peak brightness of 3000 nits. The gadget also has an IP64 classification for water and dust resistance, while the Nord 4 does not, and is covered by Panda Glass

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Processor

The OnePlus Nord 4's internal components include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 engine, up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, and up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Long-term customers will find it intriguing because it runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14 and promises six years of software support. In contrast, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 CPU, which is marginally less powerful, is paired with the same 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity as the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. It does, however, operate on Nothing OS 3.1, which is based on Android 15, and it is guaranteed to receive four years of security patches and three years of major Android upgrades.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Camera

The OnePlus Nord 4 has two cameras: an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP main sensor (Sony LYTIA) with optical image stabilization (OIS). 1080p slow motion, 4K video recording at 60 frames per second, and other AI-powered improvements are also supported. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, on the other hand, has a more adaptable triple camera setup. It has an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope zoom lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and electronic image stabilization (EIS). In terms of the front camera, it also outperforms the Nord 4, with a 50MP sensor as opposed to the 16MP front camera on the OnePlus.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Battery

The Nord 4 is the biggest OnePlus device to date, a gigantic 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC charging. According to the business, a five-minute charge may provide five hours of video streaming. Despite having a somewhat lower 5,000mAh battery, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro can be fully charged in 56 minutes thanks to 50W fast charging. This is great, however when it comes to charging speed, the Nord 4 is clearly superior.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro vs OnePlus Nord 4: Other features

The Phone (3a) Pro's distinctive Glyph Interface, which has 26 LED zones for timers, alerts, and even music visualization, is its most notable feature. In addition, it has two high-definition microphones, two stereo speakers, and an IP64 designation for water and dust protection. Despite not having the Glyph Interface, the OnePlus Nord 4 has twin stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and its recognizable alert slider. Both smartphones include dual SIM capabilities, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6.

