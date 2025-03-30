Neha Kakkar's Melbourne Concert organizers reacts to 'Performed for free' claim, Reveals crores of loss

Read Full Article

Neha Kakkar has been making headlines for her concert controversy in Melbourne. Neha Kakkar claimed that she was mistreated and she wasn't even provided with food and water. She also claimed that the organizers of Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert ran away with her money. Now, the organizers themselves have come up with proofs and evidence to slam Neha's claims on them.

Neha Kakkar faced backlash for attending her own concert 3 hours late due to unknown reasons. She was brutally trolled and was banned by the audience and netizens. After a couple of days, Neha clarified her side of the story, saying, 'I performed for free, and they ran away with my money.'

Neha Kakkar's Melbourne Concert organizers reacts:

The organizers of the Melbourne concert responded to her claims and stated that Neha got them a huge loss of Rs 4.53 crore to be exact. The company even stated that she owed them money. They also shared the breakdown of Neha's Sydney and Melbourne concerts. The team also called Neha Kakkar 'unprofessional,' which led them to a huge loss on their part, and they were banned from Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena. Additionally, they also revealed that they have been blacklisted by Crown Towers in both Sydney and Melbourne. This was also the responsibility of Neha Kakkar, as she violated smoking rules in the artist’s room, which is strictly prohibited in Australia.

During a Facebook Live session on March 28, the organizers slammed Neha’s accusations of poor management. They stated that her claims of not receiving food, water, or lodging accommodations were false. They clarified that all necessary provisions were made for her and her team. To support their argument, they took to their Instagram handle and shared a video showing the singer arriving at the airport and being received by the organizers before being escorted to a car, with multiple vehicles arranged for her service.

“The allegations are completely false. We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us… It was a mistake having her on board,” the organizers stated.

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar stayed silent about the ongoing issue after she revealed her side of the story and blamed the organizers for her being late to the concert.

