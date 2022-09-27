Flipkart & Amazon festive sale is live; Know OPPO’s huge discounts and amazing offers

OPPO has announced the launch of its biggest festive season sale amidst the ongoing Flipkart and Amazon sales. OPPO is offering the entire product portfolio at a heavy discount and is providing a number of offers to customers across the nation.



OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, announced its discount offers for this festive season. As part of OPPO Festive Offer 2022, consumers can expect a number of deals on the Reno8 Pro, Enco X2, OPPO Pad Air, F21s Pro, A77, and A57 from the OPPO verse across Flipkart, Amazon, the official OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets. OPPO’s ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers. Customers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones

Flipkart Big Billion Sale 1. OPPO K10 with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500

2. There will be a Rs. 2,000 discount on the OPPO F19 Pro+.

3. Customers may obtain free EMI on the OPPO Reno and F series smartphones for a period of up to three months, and free EMI on the A series smartphones for the same period.

4. Customers purchasing the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 on an exchange offer will get a benefit of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, while customers purchasing the F21 Pro on an exchange will get a benefit of Rs 2,000

5. Customers may also get a 10% cashback on all OPPO items when using their ICICI or Axis Bank credit cards to make transactions totaling more than Rs 5,000.

