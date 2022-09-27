Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Flipkart & Amazon festive sale is live; Know OPPO’s huge discounts and amazing offers

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 8:10 PM IST

    OPPO has announced the launch of its biggest festive season sale amidst the ongoing Flipkart and Amazon sales. OPPO is offering the entire product portfolio at a heavy discount and is providing a number of offers to customers across the nation. 
     

    OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, announced its discount offers for this festive season. As part of OPPO Festive Offer 2022, consumers can expect a number of deals on the Reno8 Pro, Enco X2, OPPO Pad Air, F21s Pro, A77, and A57 from the OPPO verse across Flipkart, Amazon, the official OPPO Store, and mainline retail outlets.

    OPPO’s ‘Pay Nothing Offer’ will allow customers to get an OPPO product on zero down payment schemes available through leading financiers. Customers can also avail of an exchange offer of up to Rs 3000 on the purchase of the Reno8 series, F21 series, A77, and A57 smartphones

    Flipkart Big Billion Sale

    1. OPPO K10 with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM will be available at a discount of Rs 1,500
    2. There will be a Rs. 2,000 discount on the OPPO F19 Pro+.
    3. Customers may obtain free EMI on the OPPO Reno and F series smartphones for a period of up to three months, and free EMI on the A series smartphones for the same period.
    4. Customers purchasing the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 on an exchange offer will get a benefit of Rs 4,000 and Rs 3,000, respectively, while customers purchasing the F21 Pro on an exchange will get a benefit of Rs 2,000
    5. Customers may also get a 10% cashback on all OPPO items when using their ICICI or Axis Bank credit cards to make transactions totaling more than Rs 5,000.
     

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Offers

    1. OPPO A54 will immediately receive a 10% discount.
    2. A three-month no-cost EMI term on any A series smartphone and a free EMI on F series devices for up to six months.
    3. Customers interested in exchange offers can receive an extra advantage of Rs 2,000 for the F21 Pro series, Rs 1,500 for the A77, and Rs 1,000 for the A57.
    4. Customers using SBI bank cards will receive a 10% reward when purchasing any OPPO product.

    Meanwhile, OPPO also brings special offers for this festive season for its community members like- ‘Double Points’ and ‘Super OPPO Day’. As part of the Super OPPO Day, customers purchasing the Reno series, F series, K series, A series, and Pad Air across all channels can join a lucky draw for a grand prize of Rs 10 lakh in cash, followed by some other attractive prizes of the draw.

