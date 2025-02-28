Apple iPhone 16e hits Indian market: Check price, features and best launch deals

The iPhone 16E is now available in India with exciting launch offers. Discover its price, features, and top deals. Check out the specifications and grab yours today!

Apple is going to start selling its new iPhone 16E model in India and many countries from February 28. The pre-ordered device can be delivered to your home or picked up from the Apple Store. More individuals may now test out the new Apple AI capabilities and more thanks to the company's new iPhone 16 series model, which essentially replaces the iPhone SE name in the market. Also Read | iPhone 16e price in Pakistan will SHOCK YOU! Where can you buy Apple smartphone for less?

iPhone 16e price and availability The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 16E costs Rs 59,900 when it launches in India, while the top-tier 512GB model costs Rs 90,000. The business is providing free EMI plans and up to Rs 67,500 in trade-in value for your existing phone. Through some bank incentives, you might potentially receive additional savings of up to Rs 4,000. The iPhone 16E will be available for purchase in the Apple BKC and Saket shops in Delhi and Mumbai, respectively. However, you may also visit other stores to test out the latest iPhone model. Also Read | iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Should you upgrade or wait for upcoming Apple smartphone?

iPhone 16e Specifications The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen of the iPhone 16E has a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. Like the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus versions, the gadget is powered by the most recent A18 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM, thus it supports Apple AI technologies. The new iPhone only features a 12MP front camera for FaceTime and video recording, and a single 48MP rear camera. Like all other iPhones on the market today, the gadget only supports Face ID for security reasons. Also Read | Apple Intelligence to debut in India in April with iOS 18.4 | Check details

