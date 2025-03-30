user
Sikandar LEAKED: Salman Khan's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' has been leaked online before its release. The film industry is in an uproar due to the leak. The police are investigating the matter.

article_image1
Published: Mar 30, 2025, 11:12 AM IST

Salman Khan's awaited movie Sikandar was released on March 30. However, just hours before hitting the screens, the movie was leaked online. The film was scheduled to be released in theaters on Sunday, but according to reports, it was leaked online late Saturday night before authorities could remove the pirated versions from several websites.

article_image2

Sikandar Leaked Online Before Release

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted on Sunday morning, "It’s the worst nightmare for any producer. A film being leaked before its theatrical release. Unfortunately, that’s what happened last evening to Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Sikandar’, slated to release today in cinemas. The producer had the authorities pull the film down from 600 sites.


article_image3

Who Spoiled Salman Khan's Game?

So far, there is no information on how the film was leaked and where the leaked version originated. Sources say that Nadiadwala and the team have contacted the police and the matter is being investigated.
Updates are ongoing.

