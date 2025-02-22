Apple Intelligence to debut in India in April with iOS 18.4 | Check details

Apple Intelligence is launching in India with support for localized English in iOS 18.4. This expansion brings AI features like ChatGPT integration and Writing Tools to Indian users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users can access these features by changing their device's language settings.

The arrival of Apple Intelligence in India has finally been revealed by Apple. The official announcement states that the business intends to make Apple Intelligence available in other languages and locations. According to Apple, "Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system that delivers helpful and relevant intelligence, will soon be available in more languages, including French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) — as well as localised English for Singapore and India."

Additionally, the business has stated that iOS 18.4 would be released with this upgrade. "These new languages will be accessible in nearly all regions around the world with the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 in April, and developers can start to test these releases today."

This follows a few weeks after Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, said that Apple Intelligence, the company's AI-powered suite, will debut in India in April. Previously restricted to a few functions like the Clean Up tool, the action represents a major step in extending Apple's AI capabilities in the nation.

Cook said on the company's most recent earnings call that the rollout will include support for Singaporean and Indian localized English, increasing user accessibility to AI-driven capabilities in these areas. With this upgrade, Indian users of iPhones, iPads, and Macs will soon have access to cutting-edge AI capabilities like ChatGPT integration, Writing Tools, and Smart Reply, which will improve their entire experience.

How to use Apple Intelligence in India?

There is another option to experiment with the new capabilities, even though Indian customers may still use Apple Intelligence in its normal settings for a while. You must first switch your default regional option to a language that supports Apple Intelligence in order to use AI capabilities on compatible iPhones. To accomplish this, choose English (US) or any other supported language as the primary language on your smartphone by going to Settings > General > Language & Region.

Apple Intelligence does not yet support Indian English. This setting guarantees that the language needed for AI capability is recognized by your device.

After that, select English (US) or another language that is supported by Siri and Apple Intelligence by going to Settings > Apple Intelligence and Siri > Language. Following these procedures, you will get an invitation from Apple to sign up for a waitlist in order to gain access to Apple Intelligence. Within a few hours or days of joining, you will be notified when the local language model has been downloaded to your device. You may then begin utilizing Apple's most recent range of AI-powered capabilities.



