iPhone 16e price in Pakistan will SHOCK YOU! Where can you buy Apple smartphone for less?

Apple launched the iPhone 16e, a budget-friendly option in the iPhone 16 series. While affordable in India, its price in Pakistan is significantly higher due to currency depreciation. This article compares iPhone 16e prices across India, Pakistan, the US, Dubai, Canada, Vietnam, and Hong Kong.

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 16e on February 19 after much anticipation. It was first believed that this smartphone will be released as the iPhone SE 4, however that was not the case. Rather, this new gadget is part of Apple's iPhone 16 series. Even though it is the company's cheapest iPhone, its cost in Pakistan could surprise you. The iPhone 16e was released in India with a starting price of Rs 59,900. Although it is seen as a cost-effective choice, the final cost was little more than anticipated. The basic model of this most recent iPhone costs more than one and a half lakh rupees in Pakistan.

iPhone 16e price in India

The tech behemoth has made the iPhone 16e available with 8GB of RAM and three different storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The 128GB model costs Rs 59,900 in India, the 256GB model costs Rs 69,900, while the 512GB model costs Rs 89,900.

iPhone 16e price in Pakistan

In Pakistan, the cost of the iPhone 16e is rather more expensive. You will need to pay around 1,67,000 Pakistani rupees for the basic model. You may expect to pay around 2,51,000 Pakistani rupees for the top-tier 512GB model, while the 256GB variant will cost 1,95,000 Pakistani rupees. The sharp rise in iPhone costs in Pakistan is mostly due to the Pakistani rupee's depreciation versus the US dollar, which makes them much more costly than those in India.

iPhone 16e prices across world

Let's examine the costs of the iPhone 16e in different nations. The beginning price in the United States is USD 599, or approximately Rs 52,063. The base model, which was introduced in Dubai, costs AED 2,599, or around Rs 61,476. It costs CAD 899, or around Rs 54,926 in Canada. The base model costs VND 16,999,000, or about Rs 57,898, in Vietnam. Finally, the iPhone 16e costs HKD 5,099 (about Rs 56,970) in Hong Kong.

