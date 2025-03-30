Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi Kapoor TROLLED for her swift ramp walk, fans react [PHOTOS]

Read Full Gallery

Janhvi Kapoor Trolled: Janhvi Kapoor was seen on the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week last night. Janhvi walked the ramp in a black leg-cut dress. However, people are making fun of her after seeing her walk.

During this time, she was wearing a black shimmery leg-cut outfit. Seeing her walk strangely on the ramp, people are making fun of her and making lewd comments.

Seeing Janhvi Kapoor on the ramps, one wrote - it seems like she is missing her flight. Another wrote - now ruin modeling too. One said - is she doing a cat walk or running.

Seeing Janhvi Kapoor, one said - she can't even act and she doesn't even know how to walk on the ramp. One said - why is Janhvi overacting. The model walking behind her is doing better.

Seeing Janhvi Kapoor walking the ramp, one said - Chapri walk, Kangana is better than this. One said - she is trying to become Ananya Pandey.

Some also taunted Janhvi Kapoor about Sridevi. One said - she is spoiling her mother's name. One said - she is not ramp walking but ramp running. Another wrote - it seems like she is missing her train.

One advised Janhvi Kapoor and wrote - she should leave acting. One said - she has become too excited after seeing handsome photographers. Similarly, others also trolled Janhvi a lot.

