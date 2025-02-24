iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Should you upgrade or wait for upcoming Apple smartphone?

The iPhone 16 brought significant improvements, and rumors are swirling about the iPhone 17. This comparison explores potential upgrades in design, display, camera, processor, and battery, helping you decide if it's worth the wait.

The iPhone 16 series generated a lot of hype last year due to its strong performance and notable AI enhancements. A few months later, the series—particularly in India—has emerged as one of the top-selling flagship models. As we await the iPhone 17 series, a number of leaks and rumors about the gadget have begun to circulate, raising our expectations for even further advancements. We don't know much about the standard iPhone 17 model, but the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air are expected to receive significant updates. Therefore, we have compared the iPhone 16 to evaluate what we would want to see in the next generation model in order to determine what Apple may release with the iPhone 17.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Design

Apple made a significant design shift with the iPhone 16 by adding a dual configuration camera module that is positioned vertically to enable spatial recording. Additionally, Apple unveiled a new camera control button that enhances the design. It also has a glass back panel and an aerospace-grade aluminum frame, which give it a high-end appearance. Therefore, we do not anticipate further design modifications for the iPhone 17 following this significant design revision. For the new generation model, we may anticipate a stronger construction and improved protection technologies.

Also Read | Apple Intelligence to debut in India in April with iOS 18.4 | Check details

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Display

The iPhone 16's display is a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. We anticipate that the iPhone 17's OLED display size will not change. However, in order to feel like a true improvement, we want Apple to provide a 120Hz display and Always-on-Display technology this year. Apple has been providing a 60Hz display for years, which is very disappointing for a smartphone that costs Rs. 80,000.

Also Read | iPhone 16e available for PRE-ORDER now! Check price, storage and other offers

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Camera

The iPhone 16 has two cameras: a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP primary Fusion camera. Additionally, the primary fusion camera has a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x zoom. It has a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera on the front. We anticipate that the dual back camera will not change in the future iPhone 17 model, although it could have more processing power for higher-quality images. However, as a redesigned selfie camera is anticipated for the entire range, we anticipated a new 24MP camera for the front-facing camera.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Processor

Apple used a new generation A18 CPU with enhanced 8GB RAM in the iPhone 16 for robust performance. This was a much-needed and noticeable update that we have all been anticipating, and Apple obviously paid attention and delivered. This year, the increased RAM allowed us to experience Apple AI capabilities in addition to an improvement in speed. Since the iPhone 17 will not be employing a "Pro" labeled processor like normal models, we anticipate Apple will release a new A19 chip. Additionally, Apple may continue to use 8GB of RAM, but with the iOS 19 upgrade, we may anticipate new and unique Apple Intelligence capabilities for the iPhone 17.

Also Read | Why the iPhone 16e isn't worth it? Here’s why you might want to reconsider

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Battery

For battery life, the iPhone 16 offers up to 22 hours of video playback time and up to 25W wireless charging with a 30W adapter. For the iPhone 17, we may get improved battery life and faster charging support.

Is iPhone 17 worth waiting?

The iPhone 16 already has a lot of physical improvements, including a stronger camera and battery, powerful performance, and much more. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 could offer you a better selfie camera, quicker performance with the new A19 CPU, and a more responsive display with ProMotion technology. To find out what Apple intends to release with the upcoming iPhone models, we will have to wait until September 2025.

Latest Videos