TVS Scooty Zest 110: Peppy engine, 62 kmpl mileage and spacious storage!

The TVS Scooty Zest 110 is perfect for city travel with its stylish design, comfy seat, and peppy engine. It has a 109.7cc engine, 62 kmpl mileage, and spacious storage.

Published: Mar 30, 2025, 11:05 AM IST

Thinking you need a stylish, lightweight, and fuel-efficient scooter for city streets? The TVS Scooty Zest 110 is designed to meet these needs. Whether you're a student, worker, or someone who loves quick and easy rides, this scooter ensures a smooth and stress-free journey with its sleek design, comfortable seat, and peppy engine.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 Scooter

At the heart of the Scooty Zest 110 is a 109.7cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It delivers 7.8 PS of power at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. Meanwhile, its 62 kmpl mileage ensures fewer fuel stops and cost-effective travel. Whether navigating traffic or cruising on open roads, this scooter offers the perfect balance of performance and efficiency.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 Specifications

Beyond performance, the Scooty Zest 110 stands out with its stylish design and colors. It features a spacious 19-liter under-seat storage, a front glove box for added convenience, and a well-cushioned seat with balanced suspension for a comfortable ride.

TVS Scooty Zest 110 Price

With a low seat height of 760mm, it is suitable for riders of all heights, making it accessible and easy to handle. With a starting price of ₹74,000 (ex-showroom), the TVS Scooty Zest 110 offers exceptional value. It is an excellent choice for those looking for a reliable, stylish, and fuel-efficient two-wheeler.

