    Ahead of Champions League final & Euro 2024, 11 tonnes of fake football jerseys seized in Spain

    First Published May 31, 2024, 8:44 PM IST

    Spanish police have intercepted 11 metric tonnes of counterfeit soccer jerseys, including those bearing the names of top football stars, in a raid ahead of the UEFA Champions League final and Euro 2024 finals. The seizure, valued at over six million euros, also included luxury watches, leather goods, and electronics, intended for illegal distribution across Spain.

    Spanish police have uncovered a major shipment of counterfeit soccer jerseys, totaling 11 metric tonnes, destined for sale in Spain ahead of the Champions League final and the Euro 2024 finals.

    The seizure was part of a sting operation involving more than 20 agents, launched after authorities seized two tonnes of counterfeit shirts of Spanish football clubs from China in April.

    The jerseys were discovered during a search of 15 heavy lorries, along with other counterfeit products like luxury watches, leather goods, and electronics.

    The estimated market value of the seized goods exceeds six million euros ($6.50 million), according to a statement released on Friday.

    The fake sports kits included more than 36,500 jerseys emblazoned with the names of top footballers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, and various Spanish stars.

    These counterfeit items were intended for distribution by various organizations in Spain, who planned to sell them through street vendors and online platforms.

    The operation was prompted by suspicions that a large shipment of counterfeit goods was en route to Spain before the Champions League final in London and the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

    Authorities are continuing to investigate the origins of the counterfeit products and the organizations involved in their distribution.

