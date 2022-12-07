Year-ender 2022: Kantara to RRR to KGF 2- Top 9 blockbuster south films of 2022

Check out the top movies that earned more than 100 crores at international box offices, from RRR to Kantara. This is the list.



Indian film has seen a significant evolution in recent years. Although Bollywood movies have always been popular, the year 2022 has been particularly challenging for the Hindi film business. Few films have been able to stand out at the box office. But south Asian movies like Kantara, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and others have been able to rule and succeed at the box office. So, look at the top 9 South Indian movies that broke box office records and surpassed the 100 crore threshold.

777 Charlie

This beautiful Kannada film is about an abused dog named Charlie and a lone person named Dharma. It is a tale of love and friendship. As the two get closer, Charlie starts to understand Dharma's strong emotional ties and selfless compassion for others. Their happiness, however, is short-lived as terrible news rocks their world. Starring Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Danish Sait, and others under the direction of Kiranraj K., streaming on Prime Video and Voot.

RRR

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR feature in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, becoming one of the year's highest-grossing movies. The movie was able to bring in Rs. 1144 crores globally. Now that the movie has recently been released in Japan, it is making history there. A tribal leader and an Indian British officer team together to fight against British control in India in this pre-independence India movie. The south Indian movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran in addition to Ram Charan and Jr. NTR.

KGF: Chapter 2

Rocky Bhai was portrayed by Kannada actor Naveen Kumar Gowda, also known as Yash, in the movie KGF 2. Critics gave the Prashanth Neel film mixed reviews. However, they did commend the acting, photography, directing, and action scenes. However, the movie ended up being a huge commercial success. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon play major parts in the Kannada hit, which grossed 1230 crores globally.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Shobitha Dhulipala, and Karthi were among the notable actors cast in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus. The Tamil franchise's first instalment brought in a total of Rs 489 crores globally.

Vikram

The Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi-led Lokesh Kanagaraj film made quite a stir at the box office. The protagonist of the suspenseful action thriller is a black-ops squad leader (Haasan), who is determined to take down a drug cartel. The box office receipts for the popular Tamil film are 426 crores.

Major

This biographical action movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, was concurrently shot in Hindi and Telugu. It is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Adivi Sesh, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Murali Sharma, Anish Kuruvilla, and Devtosh Mukherjee appeared in the film, which won praise from critics and viewers alike. Netflix is streaming it.

Sita Ramam

Telugu actor Dulquer Salmaan and actor Mrunal Thakur's romance drama premiered to raving acclaim. In Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur plays Lieutenant Ram, an orphaned army officer stationed in Kashmir who falls in love with Sita Mahalakshmi after receiving several letters from her. Lieutenant Ram is portrayed by Dulquer Salmaan. Sumanth and Rashmika Mandanna play additional significant parts.

Karthikeya 2

Adventure thriller Karthikeya 2 is a Telugu film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya 2, a follow-up to the popular 2014 film Karthikeya, starring Nikhil Siddhartha as a young doctor who becomes involved in a murder investigation and must decipher certain codes relating a fabled treasure in order to clear his reputation. The sum total of Karthikeya 2's worldwide sales was Rs 120 crore.

