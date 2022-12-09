Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Year-ender 2022: From Honey Singh-Shalini to Dhanush-Aishwarya Rajinikanth, 8 couple who got divorce THIS year

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Here are a few celebrity couples who have announced their divorce in 2022. Some celebrities have made news this year after announcing their divorce on social media-take a look

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Being a celebrity is not easy since not only their work but also their personal lives are constantly scrutinised by the media. Everything in their lives, from their career to their love lives, family lives, and so on, makes headlines. Among these, celebrity breakups receive a lot of attention. Several celebrities have made news this year after announcing their divorce, from Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth to Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar. And, as we prepare to say goodbye to 2022, here's a look back at the celebrity breakups that made the news this year.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
    Their divorce may be divided into two halves, but Kim Kardashian has been legally awarded the status of a single person. According to the laws, Kim and Kanye, now known as Ye, will have a two-part divorce, one involving Kim's marital status and legal name and the other involving financial assets and child custody.

    Image: Getty Images

    Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
    Jaon Momoa, who had been married to Lisa Bonet for 16 years, announced their divorce on January 12. They announced in a social media statement: "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage.”"We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail … J & L,” they added.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth
    Fans of Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth were shocked when the superstar couple announced their breakup in January 2022. Dhanush shared an official statement announcing their separation, which read as, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this".

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh 
    Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh shocked everyone when they chose to end their 24-year marriage. The couple, who had been living apart for some time, filed for divorce in May of this year. "The thing is if I wallow and it's a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going. So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It's not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter... Then you're constantly stressed about that person," Seema said to a media house about her divorce.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar 
    Honey Singh, who married Shalini Talwar in 2011, made headlines last year after his wife accused him of domestic violence. And this year, the pair drew attention again after their divorce was settled in September. According to media sources, Honey reportedly paid Rs 1 crore in alimony as part of the divorce settlement.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh 
    Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh, a popular television couple who had been married for over nine years, split earlier this year. The pair, however, did not make an official declaration in this regard. According to a source, "they have moved on in their own lives; both of them are quite private, and hence did not intend to issue any public comment regarding the divorce."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raftaar and Komal Vohra 
    Raftaar, a well-known rapper, also filed for divorce from his wife, Komal Vohra, after six years of marriage. According to reports, the couple lived apart for a time. "Both have gone on with their lives, and the couple, along with their families, remain friendly," a source said.

    Photo Courtesy: Yogen Shah

    Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh 
    Rakhi Sawant shocked everyone in 2019 when she announced her engagement to an NRI called Ritesh. He even appeared on Bigg Boss 15 on national television. However, shortly after the reality programme concluded early this year, she announced her divorce from Ritesh. She claimed Ritesh had abandoned their home because he did not want to live with her.

