    World Music Day 2022: Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt to Hrithik Roshan, 10 actors who turned singers

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 8:12 AM IST

    Every year, on June 21, musicians and singers are honoured on World Music Day.
     

    Bollywood celebrities frequently wow us with their on-screen acting prowess, but some of the finest performers have also dazzled us with their music. Surprisingly, the actors who provided vocals for the song turned out to be excellent. So, here are 10 actors who have also contributed to some chart-topping songs.
     

    Salman Khan
    Salman Khan is not just a well-known actor and producer; he has also provided the voices for several great songs over his career. His songs "Main Hoon Hero Tera," "Jag Ghoomeya," and "Hangover" are among the most well-known.

    Alia Bhatt
    Who hasn't played songs by Alia Bhatt on repeat? Examples include "Samjhawan," "Ikk Kudi," and "Humsafar."

    Shraddha Kapoor
    The unplugged rendition of "Galiyaan" from the film "Ek Villian," in which Shraddha Kapoor played the major role, was performed by the actor. Her followers adored the song. She sang many songs in the film "Rock On 2," further demonstrating her prowess as a vocalist to the globe.

    Priyanka Chopra
    Priyanka Chopra has a background in western classical music, and before she ruled Bollywood and the rest of the world, PeeCee released her own music, which featured popular songs like "Exotic" with Pitbull and "In my City." She and Farhan Akhtar together sung the film's title song, Dil Dhadakne Do.

    Amitabh Bachchan
    Amitabh Bachchan, a megastar, has demonstrated his vocal prowess. Who doesn't remember the famous "Rang Barse" he sang in the film "Silsila" (1981), which is still the most played song at Holi after three decades? In addition, Big B has performed in a number of other films, including "Babul," "Baghban," "Major Saab," "Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham," and "Bhootnath."

    Shruti Haasan
    Shruti Haasan has a full-fledged music career in addition to being an actor, and she has contributed her voice to several songs in the South Indian cinema industry as well as Bollywood. She also sings with the alternative rock group The Extramentals.

    Farhan Akhtar
    With his 2008 first film "Rock On," this producer, director, and actor gave singing a try, contributing his voice to five songs, all of which became massive hits. Along with Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol, he also sang the song "Senorita" from "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

    Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

    Hrithik Roshan 
    Hrithik debuted his singing in the film "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara" (2011). It was great to hear him coo when he and Farhan Akhtar sang "Senorita."

    Ayushmann Khurrana
    Ayushmann Khurrana, a multi-talented actor, singer, and musician, first got our notice when he performed "Pani Da Rang" in his debut movie, "Vicky Donor." Since then, he has performed songs like the title track of "Andhadhun" and "Naah Goriye" in Bala.

    Madhuri Dixit Nene
    In 2013, Madhuri released her first English song, "Candle," and made her Bollywood playback singing debut with the movie "Gulaab Gang."

