'Sky Force' song 'Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon' OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya shine in romantic track

Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon”, the romantic track from Sky Force, starring Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan, is a soul-stirring ode to love

First Published Jan 22, 2025, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

The highly anticipated romantic track “Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon” from the upcoming film Sky Force, starring the fresh duo Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan, has officially been released. The song is a soulful ode to love, chemistry, and unspoken emotions. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by the melodious voices of Arijit Singh and Afsana Khan, the track showcases lyrics penned by the renowned Irshad Kamil. With its heartfelt tune, “Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon” beautifully complements the grand narrative of the film.

Tanishk Bagchi described the process of creating the song as an emotional journey, likening it to painting a canvas of feelings. He explained that the melody was crafted to reflect the magic of discovering someone who completes you and emphasized that the song celebrates love, not just in its grand gestures but also in its quiet, intimate moments.

Now available on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel and other major streaming platforms, the song provides a tender interlude in the context of Sky Force’s larger plot. Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak War of 1965, the film narrates the inspiring story of Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, an Indian Air Force officer whose bravery and determination left a lasting legacy in history. While the movie primarily focuses on heroism and sacrifice, “Tu Hain Toh Main Hoon” explores the romantic subplot between Veer and Sara’s characters, whose on-screen chemistry adds warmth and charm to every frame of the song.

The film’s trailer has already garnered significant attention, offering viewers a glimpse of Devayya’s resilience and his crucial role in one of history’s pivotal conflicts. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Amar Kaushik, Sky Force promises a compelling mix of action, inspiration, and emotion.

ALSO READ: 'The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH]

Produced under the banners of Jio Studios and Maddock Films, Sky Force is slated to hit theatres on January 24, 2025, during Republic Week.

