5 Yoga poses that will help naturally increase fertility in men and women

The chance of conceiving can easily be affected by stress. So, if you are a couple wanting to have a baby, here are some yoga asanas that can help relax your mind and body, and eventually boost your fertility, naturally.

Yoga is known to have many benefits for one's health including reproductive health for both men and women. It has been scientifically proven how yoga helps in reducing stress and balanced hormones. As per scientific reports, yoga has also been seen useful in improving circulation, promoting proper functioning of the internal organs, improving sexual desire and also overall reproductive health.

Stress often has an impact on hormones which can also affect reproductive health, including fertility. Those couples who are planning to conceive, are often suggested to meditate and exercise in order to keep stress at a bay.

While exercising help in muscle strengthening and stretching, there are also fertility exercises too which stimulate the endocrine (hormonal) system, ovaries and uterus. These eventually help in bettering fertility. On this International Yoga Day 2022, here are 5 yoga asanas that one can practice in order to improve their ability to conceive.

Bridge Pose: Lie down on your back, and bend your knees to 90 degrees while keeping your hands flat on the sides. Now inhale and gently lift your hip up to make a bridge. Bring your hip down while exhaling. Do 10 repetitions of it for at least 10 seconds.

Benefits:

- Blood circulation to the pelvis gets improved

- Back muscles are strengthened

- Increases sperm count mobility

Cobra Pose: It is one of the best-known yoga asanas. Lie down on your stomach and place your palms on the side of your chest. Gently lift your chest up as you exhale and go into spinal extension till your navel. Press your feet, legs and hips on the ground. Hold it for 10-15 seconds while breathing normally. Release and return to lying down position. Do at least 10 repetitions.

Benefits:

- Helps to open lung and chest area

-Blood flow to the pelvic region and reproductive organs is increased

- Strengthens back

Legs-on-the-wall Pose: This yoga pose helps greatly in opening the fallopian tubes. Lie down on the back with legs up on the wall, knees extended and hip at 90 degrees. Hold this pose for as long as you can, but start by holding it for a minute at least. Place your knee at 90 degrees and come to a modified bridging pose on a wall as well.

Benefits:

-Relaxes lower back and hip

- Increases the opening of fallopian tubes

Butterfly Pose: Sit on the floor, touch your feet together and pull them towards your body while keeping your back straight. Perform deep breathing as you rest your hands on your feet. Hold it for as long as you can.

Benefits:

- Helps to stretch the pelvic floor and inner thigh

- Helps in improving circulation to the reproductive organs

Child Pose: This pose does not only help to rejuvenate the body but is also a very good stretch for your spine. Come to a kneeling position and then touch your hips to your heels. In this sitting pose, lean forward and stretch your arms and hands above your head. Relax your lower back and buttocks. Focus on each inhalation and exhalation to relax. Hold this pose as long as you can.

Benefits:

-Relaxes the pelvic area and spine

- Relaxes the mind

- Stimulates ovaries