HUL to Bharti Airtel: 6 stock to watch today, January 23

Business
Pidilite's profit increased by 9% in the third quarter. Income grew by 8% year-over-year. EBITDA also increased by more than 7%. The stock could see significant action on Thursday.
FMCG company Hindustan Unilever Limited's standalone profit increased by 19% in the third quarter. The stock closed at ₹2,340 on Wednesday. This stock could see action on Thursday.
The company's standalone profit grew 19%, with income rising from ₹1.03 lakh crore to ₹1.13 lakh crore. EBITDA increased, and a dividend will be issued.
Moody's has upgraded Bharti Airtel's rating to BAA3 with a positive outlook. The stock closed at ₹1,631 on Wednesday. Keep an eye on this stock on Thursday.
The company's third-quarter profit rose from ₹325 crore to ₹373 crore. Income increased to ₹3,062 crore, and a ₹20 per share dividend was declared.
The company's profit rose 19% quarter-over-quarter, reaching ₹996.4 crore. EBITDA increased to ₹80.7 crore, but the EBITDA margin decreased slightly.
