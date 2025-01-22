Income Tax officials raid Pushpa 2 director Sukumar's residence, office; read details

The Income Tax Department searched Hyderabad filmmaker Sukumar's home and workplace on Wednesday, January 22. According to Sakshi Post, the raids began early morning and lasted many hours. IT officers took Sukumar from the Hyderabad airport to his home, where raids were performed.

On Wednesday, January 22, income tax officials searched filmmaker Sukumar's home and workplace in Hyderabad. According to Sakshi Post, the raids began in the early morning and lasted many hours. According to reports, Sukumar was at the Hyderabad airport when he was taken by IT agents back to his home, where the raids took place.

However, no specifics regarding the raid's goal or results have been revealed yet, and no official from the Income Tax Department has commented on it.

Sukumar is now enjoying the success of his newly released film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has grossed over Rs 1500 crore.

Meanwhile, IT raids were carried out on the homes of producer Dil Raju on Tuesday, January 21. The IT personnel are allegedly investigating tax evasion and validating the paperwork. This move is claimed to be part of an inquiry into alleged financial irregularities and undeclared money. Officials are reviewing financial data and transactions to identify suspected tax evasion.

Dil Raju, actual name Velamakucha Venkata Ramana Reddy, is well known for his roles in Telugu film. He has also sponsored various Tamil and Hindi films and runs the production business Sri Venkateswara Creations. Raju has won two National Film Awards and was presented with the Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award in 2013. His most recent film, Game Changer, starred Ram Charan.

Latest Videos