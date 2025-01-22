'The Raja Saab': Malavika Mohanan's fight scene from Prabhas starrer leaks [WATCH]

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi, is a much-anticipated horror-comedy set to release on April 10, 2025. The film follows a man uncovering secrets in his ancestral property, blending chills and laughter

The upcoming film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has been making waves ever since its announcement. Directed by Maruthi, the film is set to release in theaters on April 10, 2025. Fans have been eagerly anticipating its arrival, fueled by captivating posters and updates from the production team.

Recently, a fight scene featuring actress Malavika Mohanan went viral on social media, sparking widespread excitement. In the video, which was shared by a fan on X, Malavika is seen wearing a casual pink outfit and battling a group of goons. This isn't the first time content from the film’s sets has been leaked online. Previously, a photo of actress Nidhhi Agerwal from the sets made rounds on social media. However, Nidhhi clarified that the image was not related to The Raja Saab but was from an advertisement shoot. She addressed her fans on X, reassuring them that official updates about the film would come soon and be worth the wait.

Prabhas has been involved in several notable projects recently, including the launch of The Script Craft, an initiative aimed at promoting and encouraging writers. This platform allows writers to submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas, which can then be rated by the audience. Highly rated stories gain visibility and recognition, offering an exciting opportunity for creative minds.

Adding to the excitement, a festive poster of The Raja Saab was unveiled during Sankranthi and Pongal. The poster features Prabhas in a stylish yet vintage festive avatar, exuding celebratory vibes and offering a glimpse into the film's unique blend of horror and comedy. The intriguing storyline follows Prabhas's character as he returns to his ancestral property, only to encounter a vengeful spirit lurking within its shadows.

The film marks Prabhas's second release after the monumental success of Kalki: 2898 AD. In The Raja Saab, he takes a departure from his intense, larger-than-life roles, embracing a mischievous and spectral persona that has already sparked curiosity among fans. The vintage elements in his look evoke nostalgia, reminiscent of his earlier films.

Directed by Maruthi, a pioneer in the Telugu horror-comedy genre, The Raja Saab is produced by Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The film's music, composed by Thaman S, promises to add to its appeal. Set to release in five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam—the film is shaping up to be a thrilling mix of eerie chills and laughter, ensuring a treat for audiences across the country.

