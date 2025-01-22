Oscars 2025: When and who will announce this year's nominations; details OUT

Hollywood actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will reveal the nominees for the 2025 Oscars on January 23. The event will take place on March 2, 2025.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:44 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:44 PM IST

The nominees for the Oscars 2025 will be revealed on January 23. The Academy recently made the same announcement on social media, saying that actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will deliver the nominees. Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott are the hosts for this year's #Oscars nominations. On Thursday, January 23rd, at 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT, come discover who will be going to the 97th Oscars.

According to the release, "You can stream on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, ABC, Hulu, Disney+, or the Academy's TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook (sic)."

The nominees for the Oscars were originally set to be announced on January 17. However, they were delayed because of the catastrophic flames that occurred in Los Angeles. In a letter, Chief Executive Bill Kramer stated, “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California… So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."

Later on, The Sun published a report suggesting that the Academy Awards 2025 are likely to be cancelled because of the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles.“The board’s main concern at this time is to not appear as if they are celebrating while many Angelenos are dealing with heartbreak and unimaginable loss. Even if the fires were to subside in the next week, the reality is that the city is still hurting and will continue to deal with that pain for months. Therefore, the hierarchy has decided that the focus will shift toward support and fundraising when the right opportunities present themselves," a source cited by the portal claimed.

However, the release of the nominations has made it plain that the Oscars will not be cancelled. As of today, the event is set to occur on March 2, 2025.

