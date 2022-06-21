Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Music Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status to celebrate Fête De La Musique

    First Published Jun 21, 2022, 6:45 AM IST

    World Music Day 2022: If you are wondering what messages or images to send to fellow music lovers to celebrate Fête De La Musique, here are some World Music Day 2022 wishes, messages, and images that you can share.

    Image: freepik.com

    World Music Day also known as Fête De La Musique in French, is celebrated each year on June 21. It is a day to thank all the musicians worldwide who have kept entertaining us through their melodious talents. On this day, people send wishes, messages and quotes to all the music lovers to celebrate the day with full zest and zeal. As World Music Day 2022 is being celebrated on Tuesday, here are some lovely wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your friends and family.

    Image: freepik.com

    World Music Day 2022 wishes and messages: 
    1.    For all those whose morning begins on a melodious note of music, here are some heartfelt musical wishes for you on World Music Day.
    2.    God has gifted us with music all around us. But the best music that we have is the music that our heartbeats. Sending lots of love on World Music Day. 
    3.    Let the music play and let the souls enjoy as we celebrate World Music Day. 
    4.    That man who has a wonderful collection of music, is the richest. Happy World Music Day. 
    5.    Mornings are incomplete without music and so are the nights. It is the food for the soul that adds beauty and magic to life. Happy World Music Day.

    Image: freepik.com

    World Music Day 2022 Quotes, Status and Images:

    Plato: "Music Gives a Soul to the Universe, Wings to the Mind, Flight to the Imagination, and Life to Everything."

    Bon Marley: "One Good Thing About Music, When It Hits You, You Feel No Pain."

    Image: freepik.com

    Heinrich Heine: "Where Words Leave Off, Music Begins."

    Sarah Dessen: "Music Is the Great Uniter. An Incredible Force. Something That People Who Differ on Everything and Anything Else Can Have in Common."

    Oscar Wilde: "Music Is the Art Which Is Most Nigh to Tears and Memory."

    Image: freepik.com

    Jean Paul Friedrich Richter: "Music Is the Moonlight in the Gloomy Night of Life."

    Dimebag Darrell: "Music Drives You. It Wakes You Up, It Gets You Pumping. And, at the End of the Day, the Correct Tune Will Chill You Down."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 8 hours daily sitting work increases risk of heart disease by 50% - adt

    Over 8 hours daily sitting work increases risk of heart disease by 50%

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 tips to celebrate Yoga Day in the office - adt

    International Yoga Day 2022: 5 tips to celebrate Yoga Day in the office

    International Yoga Day 2022: Ever heard of DOGA? Know benefits of doing Yoga with your dog RBA

    International Yoga Day 2022: Ever heard of DOGA? Know benefits of doing Yoga with your dog

    Weekly love and relationship horoscope: Check astrology predictions from June 20th to June 26th RBA

    Weekly love and relationship horoscope: Check astrology predictions from June 20th to June 26th

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 20 to June 26: Here's how your week would be RBA

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 20 to June 26: Here's how your week would be

    Recent Stories

    Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp Messages and more RBA

    Happy International Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp status and more

    International Yoga Day 2022: 10 quotes by PM Narendra Modi that will inspire you today snt

    International Yoga Day 2022: 10 quotes by PM Modi that will inspire you today

    Explained Why Jayson Tatum should not face all the heat for Celtics' loss to Warriors nba finals krn

    Explained: Why Jayson Tatum should not face all the heat for Celtics' loss to Warriors

    football Real Madrid or nothing Antonio Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols snt

    'Real Madrid or nothing': Rudiger reveals why he moved to Bernabeu; picks his club idols

    Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness in a metallic silver bikini check out her hot pics drb

    Kim Kardashian oozes sexiness in a metallic silver bikini; check out her hot pics

    Recent Videos

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Video Icon
    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    Video Icon