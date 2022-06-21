World Music Day 2022: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp status to celebrate Fête De La Musique

World Music Day 2022: If you are wondering what messages or images to send to fellow music lovers to celebrate Fête De La Musique, here are some World Music Day 2022 wishes, messages, and images that you can share.

Image: freepik.com

World Music Day also known as Fête De La Musique in French, is celebrated each year on June 21. It is a day to thank all the musicians worldwide who have kept entertaining us through their melodious talents. On this day, people send wishes, messages and quotes to all the music lovers to celebrate the day with full zest and zeal. As World Music Day 2022 is being celebrated on Tuesday, here are some lovely wishes, messages, quotes and images that you can share with your friends and family.

Image: freepik.com

World Music Day 2022 wishes and messages:

1. For all those whose morning begins on a melodious note of music, here are some heartfelt musical wishes for you on World Music Day.

2. God has gifted us with music all around us. But the best music that we have is the music that our heartbeats. Sending lots of love on World Music Day.

3. Let the music play and let the souls enjoy as we celebrate World Music Day.

4. That man who has a wonderful collection of music, is the richest. Happy World Music Day.

5. Mornings are incomplete without music and so are the nights. It is the food for the soul that adds beauty and magic to life. Happy World Music Day.

Image: freepik.com

World Music Day 2022 Quotes, Status and Images: Plato: "Music Gives a Soul to the Universe, Wings to the Mind, Flight to the Imagination, and Life to Everything." Bon Marley: "One Good Thing About Music, When It Hits You, You Feel No Pain."

Image: freepik.com

Heinrich Heine: "Where Words Leave Off, Music Begins." Sarah Dessen: "Music Is the Great Uniter. An Incredible Force. Something That People Who Differ on Everything and Anything Else Can Have in Common." Oscar Wilde: "Music Is the Art Which Is Most Nigh to Tears and Memory."

Image: freepik.com