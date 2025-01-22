Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has returned home after surgery for stabbing injuries, sparking mixed reactions online, with some praising his resilience and others questioning the authenticity of the incident.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Actor's 5-day recovery and casual walk after discharge sparks mixed online reactions
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 6:23 PM IST

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has made a rather speedy recovery after undergoing surgery for injuries sustained in a stabbing incident at his residence on January 16. The 54-year-old actor was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Bandra after a five-day stay, sparking a mix of relief, admiration, and skepticism among fans and online users.

The stabbing incident, which occurred at Saif's residence, left him with six injuries, including two deep cuts, and a piece of the knife lodged in his body. Doctors confirmed that he was leaking spinal fluid upon arrival at the hospital. Despite the severity of his injuries, Saif underwent a successful five-hour surgery, after which he was moved to the ICU for observation.

Saif's return home, accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor, was met with heavy security and media attention. Videos of his return, which showed him walking casually and waving to the media, have gone viral online. While some fans praised his bravery and resilience, others expressed skepticism about the speed of his recovery.

Netizens react on X

Online reactions ranged from admiration to incredulity, with some users questioning the authenticity of the incident. "He was supposed to be in the hospital for two weeks, what's going on? This whole thing feels like a scam," one user commented. Others speculated about the severity of his injuries, with some expressing doubt that he could recover so quickly from such serious wounds.


"Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital

but looking at his face and body it seems that there is something else which is not being told becoz if he got stabbed then #SaifAliKhan would not have walked like this", commented another X user.

"As happy as people are that he is ok but they can't digest that 6 stabs and multiple surgeries later he is walking around within a week like nothing happened," reads another post on X.

Despite the mixed reactions, Saif's swift recovery is undoubtedly a relief to his fans and loved ones. 

