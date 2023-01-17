Why Mia Khalifa started working in Porn Industry? Here's what she said

Mia Khalifa finally breaks her silence on working in the adult film industry. It was reported that, she quit the Porn Industry in 2017 despite achieving the top spot on Pornhub in only the first two months



Mia Khalifa has always spoken up on subjects that are important to her. The former pornhub legend has cautioned anybody considering a career in the Adult industry. Mia left the porn industry in 2017 and is constantly vocal about the negative aspects of the sex industry.



Despite reaching the top of Pornhub in just the first two months, the 29-year-old celebrity ended her porn career in 2017.



She has now issued a social media warning to everyone about her old business. It all started when a user wondered "why all sex workers are expected to do a disclaimer every time they have anything positive to say”.

This was described as a "privileged point of view" by Mia. The Lebanon-born user responded, writing, "Yes... That, in my opinion, is the least that any SW'er who has achieved (RARE) success in the field can do. It should obviously be accompanied by caution since, for every few dozen or perhaps few hundred women who find success each year, there are MILLIONS of women who are harmed by it."

Felicity Hunt, a sex worker and dancer, started the chat after listening to a podcast featuring former pornstar Chloe Cherry. In the episode, she discussed the sex business with model Emily Ratajkowski. During the conversation, she stated that working as a sex worker was safer than working as a waiter.



This eventually prompted a heated debate on social media. "Her perspective on sex work being far safer than waitressing is really mortifying, and doesn't speak of the enormous amount of luxury her career has granted her (and) not everyone goes into sex work because they thought it would be enjoyable," Hunt allegedly added.



"Not everyone has had the luxury of not being harassed or abused while practising SW. I tend to agree with Mia Khalifa more - while I would want to think we live in a society where a young person can freely and confidently join SW and be assured of safety, security, a living pay, and more, we aren't there yet," Hunt was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.