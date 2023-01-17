Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Mia Khalifa started working in Porn Industry? Here's what she said

    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Mia Khalifa finally breaks her silence on working in the adult film industry. It was reported that, she quit the Porn Industry in 2017 despite achieving the top spot on Pornhub in only the first two months
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mia Khalifa has always spoken up on subjects that are important to her. The former pornhub legend has cautioned anybody considering a career in the Adult industry. Mia left the porn industry in 2017 and is constantly vocal about the negative aspects of the sex industry.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite reaching the top of Pornhub in just the first two months, the 29-year-old celebrity ended her porn career in 2017.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She has now issued a social media warning to everyone about her old business. It all started when a user wondered "why all sex workers are expected to do a disclaimer every time they have anything positive to say”.

    This was described as a "privileged point of view" by Mia. The Lebanon-born user responded, writing, "Yes... That, in my opinion, is the least that any SW'er who has achieved (RARE) success in the field can do. It should obviously be accompanied by caution since, for every few dozen or perhaps few hundred women who find success each year, there are MILLIONS of women who are harmed by it." 

    Felicity Hunt, a sex worker and dancer, started the chat after listening to a podcast featuring former pornstar Chloe Cherry. In the episode, she discussed the sex business with model Emily Ratajkowski. During the conversation, she stated that working as a sex worker was safer than working as a waiter.
     

    This eventually prompted a heated debate on social media. "Her perspective on sex work being far safer than waitressing is really mortifying, and doesn't speak of the enormous amount of luxury her career has granted her (and) not everyone goes into sex work because they thought it would be enjoyable," Hunt allegedly added. 
     

    "Not everyone has had the luxury of not being harassed or abused while practising SW. I tend to agree with Mia Khalifa more - while I would want to think we live in a society where a young person can freely and confidently join SW and be assured of safety, security, a living pay, and more, we aren't there yet," Hunt was quoted as saying by the Daily Star.

    Mia Khalifa rose to prominence after Islamic State fans threatened to kill her for wearing a hijab in a pornographic film. Despite just being a pornstar for a year, she was one of the most well-known adult actresses online in 2014, and the threats only added to her celebrity.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours vma

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video RBA

    Rakhi Sawant, Adil Durrani wedding: Did Salman Khan save actress' marriage? Watch this video

    The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report RBA

    'The Kashmir Files' star Pallavi Joshi injured on the sets of The Vaccine War- read report

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95; actress had indirect connection with Bollywood - read on RBA

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95; actress had indirect connection with Bollywood - read on

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said RBA

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka consumes all-time peak load of electricity in January: Report AJR

    Karnataka consumes all-time peak load of electricity in January: Report

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours vma

    RRR's Naatu Naatu choreographer on the Golden Globe win reveals that he cried for 1.5 hours

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: Kerala Sports Minister defends over comments of ticket rates following low turnout

    Nepal plane crash: Officials use drones to search for last 2 passengers at crash site AJR

    Nepal plane crash: Officials use drones to search for last 2 passengers at crash site

    Mumbai Ahead of PM Modi's visit, his cutouts appear near Uddhav Thackeray's residence - adt

    Mumbai: Ahead of PM Modi's visit, his cutouts appear near Uddhav Thackeray's residence

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon